'Some Brainless Cricket': IPL 2022 Commentators Enraged Over Siraj's Delivery To Tewatia

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, courtesy of a match-winning knock by Rahul Tewatia. The allrounder smashed an unbeaten knock of 43 runs in 25 balls to help GT cross the winning line in the final over of the game. RCB looked ordinary with their bowling effort in the second innings as the lead pacer Mohammed Siraj leaked too many runs, despite Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga picking up two wickets each.

The match featured a rare moment when the commentators Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden lost their cool at Siraj for bowling a poor delivery to Tewatia. In the 14th over of the second innings, while GT were chasing the target of 171 runs, Siraj bowled a low full delivery on the legs to the GT allrounder, who flicked it with ease through the square leg and ended up scoring four easy runs. Hayden and Doull were left scratching their heads, as speaking about the delivery, Hayden said, even an under-12 cricketer could have scored a boundary in the ball.

What did Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden say?

Speaking on Star Sports’ broadcast of the GT vs RCB match, the former Australian opener Hayden said, “There is one of those boundaries we are talking about towards the short side of the ground. An U-12 cricketer could have played this away to the ground”. At the same time, the former New Zealand pacer said, “Some brainless cricket. I gotta say, I have seen a little bit of it in the last couple of overs from our commentary box end.”

Doull further suggested that Siraj should have used the big size of the Brabourne Stadium and taken pace off the delivery by going across the left hander. “Stop bowling down that middle, middle and leg stump line and help yourself to the short side boundary stuff," Doull added while being on-air. Meanwhile, Siraj managed to correct his line and length in the next two deliveries of the over, to which the former Kiwi cricketer reacted by saying, “Thank you. Two balls in a row”.

Tewatia and David Miller stitched an unbeaten partnership of 79 runs in 43 balls and earned the victory for GT with three balls remaining in the match. Courtesy of the thrilling final over finish, the Hardik Pandya-led team reached to the top of the IPL 2022 standings. The win against RCB was GT’s eighth win of their debut IPL campaign.