'Some Tensed Faces': Rohit Sharma Shares Image Of Team India Viewing IPL Auction; See

India’s limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of the Indian players watching the IPL 2022 mega auction from their hotel room. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to face West Indies in a three-match T20I series starting from February 16, while a total of 590 players go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 auction on February 12, and 13, few of the players seeking bidders in the auction were spotted watching the mega event, as per Rohit’s Instagram post.

Rohit shared a picture on his Instagram stories with the caption, “Some tensed and some happy face’, wherein Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav can be seen watching the auction. With Suryakumar and Rishabh already retained by their respective teams, the remaining four players found themselves in the auction pool. Meanwhile, Ishan and Shreyas were two of the biggest names in the auction, who were sold for big bucks.

Rohit Sharma's Instagram story-

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer gets maximum bids

The five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians(MI) emerged as the biggest bidders for young wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan, who fetched a staggering amount of INR 15.25 crore. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer was picked by the two-time title winners Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) for an amount of INR 10.26 crore. Among players from the current Indian squad, who are locking horns with the Caribbean side, Washington Sundar grabbed an amount of 8.75 crores and will join the Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) starting this season.

Deepak Hooda to join Lucknow Super Giants

Deepak Hooda recently made his international debut for India during the ODI series against West Indies and further adding to his celebration, he was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for NR 5.75 crore. Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan was one of the first players to go under the hammer on the first day of the auction, while the Punjab Kings emerged as the highest bidder for him. Dhawan was sold to PBKS for INR 8.25 crore, while veteran off-spinner R Ashwin was picked by Rajasthan Royals for INR 5 crore.

(Image: bcci.tv)