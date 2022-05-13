'Some Things Remain Legendary': Brian Lara Shows Effortless Batting Skills In Nets; WATCH

Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara turned back the clock during a training session in a SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) shirt as he played some outstanding shots in the nets. Despite turning 53-years old last week, Lara seems to be in great shape as he moved around the crease brilliantly to play some shots.

As seen in the video posted by SunRisers Hyderabad's official Instagram handle, Brian Lara could be seen playing some brilliant shots straight down the ground. The former West Indies batter not only hit some grounded shots, but also was not afraid to walk down the ground and hit shots over the top.

With over 11,900 Test runs and over 10,400 ODI runs, Brian Lara is undoubtedly one of the best batters that have played the sport. The West Indies legend had an outstanding average of 52.88 in Test cricket and 40.48 in ODIs. He is currently working as a batting consultant for SRH, and hence, will undoubtedly hope that the team can qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs after a mixed start to the campaign. SRH lost their first few matches before winning five in a row and they have once again lost a few of their previous games.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are the only side that has confirmed their place in the IPL 2022 playoffs, having earned 18 points after 12 matches. With Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on 16 points, it can be assumed that they too have qualified. However, there are still six teams further down that still have a chance of grabbing those two final spots.

The SunRisers Hyderabad are very much in the race for the IPL 2022 playoffs as they have scored 10 points after 11 matches, just four points off fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, they will face a stern test in their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are also still in the race for the playoffs. KKR has scored 10 points after 12 matches and have an outside chance to make the playoffs provided at least one of the top four teams finish only on 14 points.