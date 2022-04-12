'Someone As Senior As...': Fans React To Hardik Pandya's Angry Outburst On Mohammed Shami

The Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered their first IPL defeat on Monday, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 21st match of the ongoing season. Gujarat, one of the two new teams in the IPL this year, were humbled after they fell by eight wickets with five balls to spare. During the second innings, captain Hardik Pandya looked very frustrated as his team attempted to defend a low total of just 162 runs.

Pandya was also seen shouting at his teammates, notably at India veteran Mohammed Shami. The incident occurred in the 13th over, when Shami seemingly decided to stop the boundary rather than try a catch off Pandya's bowling since the ball would have gone over the rope if he had missed the chance to catch. In videos that are going viral on social media, Pandya can be seen screaming at Shami after his fielding effort.

Shami is also shown in the videos appearing distraught after Pandya's angry outburst on the pitch. Meanwhile, netizens have taken to Twitter to criticise Pandya's behaviour, with some even calling him a "terrible captain." Pandya was chastised in particular for yelling at Shami, a veteran Indian cricketer and a fantastic ambassador for the sport. Hardik was reminded by a user that winning and losing are a part of cricket and that a captain cannot be good if they take it out on their teammates.

Dear Hardik, you are a terrible captain. Stop taking it out on your teammates, particularly someone as senior as Shami. #IPL #IPL2022 #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/9yoLpslco7 — Bodhisattva #DalitLivesMatter 🇮🇳🏳️‍🌈 (@insenroy) April 11, 2022

Can’t believe Hardik Pandya just insulted senior player and an Indian legend Mohd. Shami for not taking the risky catch and preferred to save the boundary. Hardik’s temper tantrums during tight situations have been outright cringe. #GTvsSRH #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/yAyMmFkRwS — glowred (@glowred) April 11, 2022

Just watch the Kane Williamson reaction when Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi & Markram dropped catches & compare it with Hardik Pandey reaction to dropped catch by Shami, Pandya was screaming at his senior partner Shami, that's the difference between a Leader & a Captain #SRHvGT — Ykush_Tyagiᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Ykush_Tyagi) April 11, 2022

Hardik Pandya doesn't deserve to be the Captain of any team one who doesn't know how to speak to the team members and that too a senior player shouldn't be the Captain you do not win all games Cricket is a gentleman game pls note @hardikpandya7 — Idris Ahmad (@IdrisAhmad_47) April 11, 2022

SRH vs GT

As far as Pandya's individual performance is concerned, he lead from the front scoring his first IPL fifty as a captain. Pandya hit an unbeaten 50 off 42 balls to help his side post 162 runs on the board after they lost a couple of early wickets in the form of Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade. Pandya was assisted by Abhinav Manohar from the other end, who scored 35 off 21 balls. T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked two wickets each for SRH, while Umran Malik and Marco Janse scalped one wicket.

In reply, the Sunrisers chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Kane Williamson played a captain's knock as he slammed 57 off 46 balls. Abhishek Sharma also contributed by scoring 42 off 32 balls. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram finished the game for SRH, hitting 34 and 12 runs, respectively. Pandya and Rashid Khan were the only bowlers who picked a wicket for Gujarat. Williamson was named the player of the match for his outstanding innings.

Image: Twitter/@INSENROY/SRK_FAN_VICKY