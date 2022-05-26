Sourav Ganguly's Animated Reaction To Virat Kohli's Exquisite Boundary Goes Viral: Watch

Virat Kohli has always been a big match player and was given the tag of 'chase master' when he was in the form of his life. However, the former India skipper is going through a tough phase as he has been unable to find the form on visiting basis. Heading into the IPL 2022 eliminator match, Virat Kohli gave a glimpse of his form scoring a half-century in the team's last league stage encounter. However, the former RCB skipper fell flat again on Wednesday against Lucknow Super Giants as he failed to produce a big score despite getting the start.

LSG vs RCB: Sourav Ganguly's reaction to Virat Kohli's flick shot

Virat Kohli on Wednesday scored just 25 runs off 24 balls before being dismissed by Avesh Khan. The former RCB skipper hit just two boundaries in his innings and one of them impressed current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Kohli played a wristy flick for a four off the first ball of the second over. Dushmantha Chameera bowled a full-length delivery onto Kohli's pads who whipped it through mid on for a four. Sourav Ganguly who was present at Eden Gardens appreciated the shot with BCCI secretary Jay Shah also sitting next to Ganguly. The video of Ganguly's reaction soon went viral on social media.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match highlights

The IPL 2022 eliminator match was an edge of the seat thriller with Royal Challengers Bangalore holding their nerves and defending the target set by them for Lucknow Super Giants to chase down. LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and asked RCB to bat first. The Lucknow team had their noses in front after dismissing RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for a duck. Virat Kohli found it hard to get going and could only score 25 runs off 24 balls before getting dismissed by AVesh Khan.

Rajat Patidar carried the bat till the end and smashed an unbeaten112 off 54 balls. He was supported equally supported by Dinesh Karthik who stayed unbeaten on 37 off 23 balls. RCB in the end reached a total of 207. Chasing a mammoth total of 208 LSG lost their opener QDK in the first over. KL Rahul (79 off 58) and Deepak Hooda (45 off 26) partnered for 96 runs stand however once eths stand was broken it was RCB who had the grip on the match. The other LSG batters couldn't fire and the team ended up short by 14 runs. The IPL 2022 qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals will be played on May 27.