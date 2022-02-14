Sreesanth Sings 'Ruk Jana Nahi', Shares Video After Going Unsold At IPL Auction 2022

Former India bowler S Sreesanth took to social media on Sunday to vent his sadness after failing to sell at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Sreesanth took to Twitter to share a positive message and a video of himself singing an old Bollywood song called 'Ruk Jana Nahin.' "Always grateful and always looking forward...lots of love and respect to each and everyone of you.:"om Nama Shivaya," the 39-year-old pacer wrote in his caption.

Franchises passed on Sreesanth because they thought it would be better to spend their huge money on young Indian bowlers rather than a senior pacer whose availability may be questioned at any time. Sreesanth had set his base price at Rs. 50 lakh. When his name was called out by the auctioneer on Sunday, none of the ten teams showed any interest, and he was passed.

The BCCI suspended Sreesanth for seven years in 2013 after he was suspected of spot-fixing an IPL match. Sreesanth returned to the domestic circuit after his ban was lifted, playing for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This year, though, the pacer chose to skip the domestic tournament. Sreesanth has appeared in 44 IPL games for Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan in his career. He was suspected of spot-fixing and was banned from playing competitive cricket during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2022 auction

During the two-day mega event, a total of 204 players, including 67 overseas cricketers, were sold, with ten franchises spending a staggering Rs. 551 crore. The 204 players were chosen from a pool of 590 names shortlisted by the IPL governing committee for the auction. Players from India, in particular, were in high demand. At this year's auction, Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player purchased. Ishan was bought by the Mumbai Indians for Rs. 15.25 crore, making him the second-most expensive Indian player in the auction's history.

Indian bowlers grabbed the most money amongst the top buys, with Deepak Chahar going to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 14 crores. Fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Harshal Patel each earned Rs. 10.75 crore at the auction. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants bought pacer Avesh Khan for Rs. 10 crores, making him the most expensive uncapped player ever.

