SRH Speed Demon Umran Malik Celebrates Team India Call-up With Mentor Irfan Pathan; Watch

Jammu & Kashmir's pace sensation Umran Malik impressed everyone with his swashbuckling performance in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Malik finished the tournament as Hyderabad's highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets in 14 matches. Thanks to his brilliant show in the IPL, Malik received his maiden Team India call-up on Sunday as the BCCI announced squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Malik celebrates India call-up with Pathan, Samad

Malik was named in the 18-member squad as one of the five pacers along with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, and Arshdeep Singh. Malik on Sunday celebrated his India call-up with SRH teammate Abdul Samad and his mentor Irfan Pathan.

Pathan took to his official social media handles to share pictures and videos celebrating Malik's inclusion in the India squad.

In the video, Malik and Pathan can be seen feeding cake to each other while celebrating the former's inclusion in the national squad. "Big congratulations to you buddy @umran_malik_1 may you make your debut inspirational for all the kids back in J&k and thru out the country and for @abdulsamad apna time aaega…" Pathan captioned the post on Instagram.

Pathan, who was the mentor of the Jammu & Kashmir domestic side, is widely credited for nurturing Malik during the former's initial days in professional cricket. Interestingly, it was also Pathan who discovered Abdul Samad and helped him play in the IPL. Both Malik and Samad were bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Malik frequently crossed the 150-kmph mark in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. As of May 23, Malik remains the fastest bowler of the season courtesy of his 157-kmph delivery that he bowled in a match against the Delhi Capitals. Malik is also the fastest Indian bowler in the history of the cash-rich league.

India’s T20I squad vs South Africa: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain, wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Image: IrfanPathan/Twitter/IPL/BCCI