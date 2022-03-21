SRH Star T Natarajan Fires Warning At Rajasthan Royals, Breaks Stump Into Two At Nets

Indian speedster T Natarajan recently joined his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich tournament. On Sunday, SRH shared a short clip on its social media handles, where Natarajan was spotted training in the nets. In the video footage, Natarajan can be seen breaking a stump into two pieces with his fiery delivery. "When he isn't crushing your toes, he's breaking the stumps down," SRH captioned the post on Instagram.

Kings XI Punjab first bought the left-arm pacer from Salem, Tamil Nadu, in 2017. Natarajan, on the other hand, had to wait a few years before he got the chance to impress everyone with his accurate yorkers, which he did while playing for SRH in 2020. He was bought by SRH for Rs. 40 lakh in IPL 2018 auction. Natarajan's outstanding on-field performance earned him a spot in the national squad for all three formats. Natarajan, unfortunately, sustained an injury in 2021 and was forced to miss the full IPL season. This year, he plans to make a comeback.

The 30-year-old has so far played 24 matches in the IPL and has picked 20 wickets at an average of 34.4 and with a strike rate of 25.05. In the recently concluded IPL mega auction, SRH bought back Natarajan for Rs. 4 crore after a fierce battle with Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. He is known for bowling in the death overs and keeping the run flow in check. In IPL 2022, Natarajan will be joined by compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar, South African pacer Marco Jansen, Indian youngsters Kartik Tyagi and Umran Malik, and a couple of other bowlers to form the SRH's pace attack.

SRH's IPL 2022 full squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1. Kane Williamson, 2. Abdul Samad, 3. Umran Malik, 4. Washington Sundar, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. T Natarajan, 7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8. Priyam Garg, 9. Rahul Tripathi, 10. Abhishek Sharma, 11. Kartik Tyagi, 12. Shreyas Gopal, 13. Jagadeesha Suchith, 14. Aiden Markram, 15. Marco Jansen, 16. Romario Shepherd, 17. Sean Abbott, 18. R Samarth, 19. Shashank Singh, 20. Saurabh Dubey, 21. Vishnu Vinod, 22. Glenn Phillips, 23. Fazalhaq Farooqi.

