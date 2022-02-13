The IPL auction 2022 is finally over after two days of intense bidding between the 10 contending franchises for the best cricketers across the world. Having only retained skipper Kane Williamson, batter Abdul Samad and pacer Umran Malik, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) signed several other players to create a well-balanced squad ahead of the forthcoming season.

Here is the complete Sunrisers Hyderabad player list and the price that the franchise signed them for.

Complete Sunrisers Hyderabad Player list after IPL auction 2022

Sr. No. Player Retained/Bought Price (INR) 1 Kane Williamson Retained 14 crore 2 Abdul Samad Retained 4 crore 3 Umran Malik Retained 4 crore 4 Washington Sundar Bought 8.75 crore 5 Nicholas Pooran Bought 10.75 crore 6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bought 4.2 crore 7 T. Natarajan Bought 4 crore 8 Priyam Garg Bought 20 lakhs 9 Rahul Tripathi Bought 8.5 crore 10 Abhishek Sharma Bought 6.5 crore 11 Vishnu Vinod Bought 50 lakhs 12 Kartik Tyagi Bought 4 crore 13 Shreyas Gopal Bought 75 lakhs 14 Jagadeesha Suchith Bought 20 lakhs 15 Aiden Markram Bought 2.6 crore 16 Marco Jansen Bought 4.2 crore 15 Romario Shepherd Bought 7.75 crore 15 Glenn Phillips Bought 1.50 crore 15 Fazalhaq Farooqi Bought 50 lakhs 20 Sean Abbott Bought 2.4 crore 21 R Samarth Bought 20 lakhs 22 Shashank Singh Bought 20 lakhs 23 Saurabh Dubey Bought 20 lakhs

Changes in Sunrisers Hyderabad's squad

WIth the Sunrisers Hyderabad having released David Warner, it will be interesting to see who opens the batting lineup for them. Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi are expected to be the likely options, with skipper Kane Williamson walking in next. The addition of all-rounder Washington Sundar and West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran will add more depth to the SRH batting lineup.

Meanwhile, there are few changes when it comes to their bowling unit. SRH retained fast bowler Umran Malik and have re-signed pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan. The franchise has made some significant additions though as they have roped in pacers Karthik Tyagi and Sean Abbott and Marco Jansen.

However, there will be some big boots to fill in the spinning department as SRH did not retain Rashid Khan. The franchise will hope that new signings Sundar and Shreyas Gopal can take up the responsibilities

Image: BCCI/IPL