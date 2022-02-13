Last Updated:

SRH Team 2022: Complete List Of Players Roped In By Sunrisers Hyderabad For IPL 2022

Having only retained captain Kane Williamson, batter Abdul Samad and pacer Umran Malik, SRH signed several other players to create a well-balanced squad.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
IPL Auction 2022

Image: BCCI/IPL


The IPL auction 2022 is finally over after two days of intense bidding between the 10 contending franchises for the best cricketers across the world. Having only retained skipper Kane Williamson, batter Abdul Samad and pacer Umran Malik, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) signed several other players to create a well-balanced squad ahead of the forthcoming season.

Here is the complete Sunrisers Hyderabad player list and the price that the franchise signed them for.

Complete Sunrisers Hyderabad Player list after IPL auction 2022 

Sr. No.

 Player Retained/Bought

Price (INR)
1 Kane Williamson Retained

14 crore
2 Abdul Samad Retained

4 crore
3 Umran Malik Retained

4 crore
4 Washington Sundar Bought

8.75 crore
5 Nicholas Pooran Bought

10.75 crore
6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bought

4.2 crore
7 T. Natarajan Bought

4 crore
8 Priyam Garg Bought

20 lakhs
9 Rahul Tripathi Bought

8.5 crore
10 Abhishek Sharma Bought

6.5 crore
11 Vishnu Vinod Bought

50 lakhs
12 Kartik Tyagi Bought

4 crore
13 Shreyas Gopal Bought

75 lakhs
14 Jagadeesha Suchith Bought

20 lakhs
15 Aiden Markram Bought

2.6 crore

16

 Marco Jansen Bought 4.2 crore

15

 Romario Shepherd Bought 7.75 crore

15

 Glenn Phillips Bought 1.50 crore

15

 Fazalhaq Farooqi Bought

50 lakhs
20 Sean Abbott Bought

2.4 crore
21 R Samarth Bought

20 lakhs
22 Shashank Singh Bought

20 lakhs
23 Saurabh Dubey Bought

20 lakhs

Changes in Sunrisers Hyderabad's squad

WIth the Sunrisers Hyderabad having released David Warner, it will be interesting to see who opens the batting lineup for them. Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi are expected to be the likely options, with skipper Kane Williamson walking in next. The addition of all-rounder Washington Sundar and West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran will add more depth to the SRH batting lineup.

READ | Washington Sundar & Shahrukh Khan 'hot cakes' in IPL auction: TN coach backs young duo

Meanwhile, there are few changes when it comes to their bowling unit. SRH retained fast bowler Umran Malik and have re-signed pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan. The franchise has made some significant additions though as they have roped in pacers Karthik Tyagi and Sean Abbott and Marco Jansen.

READ | IPL: David Warner provides details on sacking as SRH captain; 'What hurt me the most...'

However, there will be some big boots to fill in the spinning department as SRH did not retain Rashid Khan. The franchise will hope that new signings Sundar and Shreyas Gopal can take up the responsibilities

READ | IPL Auction 2022: Who is Romario Shepherd? Everything to know about SRH's ₹ 7.75 crore buy

Image: BCCI/IPL

READ | IPL Auction 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades receives standing ovation as he returns; WATCH
Tags: IPL Auction 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH Team 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND