Image: BCCI/IPL
The IPL auction 2022 is finally over after two days of intense bidding between the 10 contending franchises for the best cricketers across the world. Having only retained skipper Kane Williamson, batter Abdul Samad and pacer Umran Malik, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) signed several other players to create a well-balanced squad ahead of the forthcoming season.
Here is the complete Sunrisers Hyderabad player list and the price that the franchise signed them for.
|
Sr. No.
|Player
|Retained/Bought
|
Price (INR)
|1
|Kane Williamson
|Retained
|
14 crore
|2
|Abdul Samad
|Retained
|
4 crore
|3
|Umran Malik
|Retained
|
4 crore
|4
|Washington Sundar
|Bought
|
8.75 crore
|5
|Nicholas Pooran
|Bought
|
10.75 crore
|6
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Bought
|
4.2 crore
|7
|T. Natarajan
|Bought
|
4 crore
|8
|Priyam Garg
|Bought
|
20 lakhs
|9
|Rahul Tripathi
|Bought
|
8.5 crore
|10
|Abhishek Sharma
|Bought
|
6.5 crore
|11
|Vishnu Vinod
|Bought
|
50 lakhs
|12
|Kartik Tyagi
|Bought
|
4 crore
|13
|Shreyas Gopal
|Bought
|
75 lakhs
|14
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|Bought
|
20 lakhs
|15
|Aiden Markram
|Bought
|
2.6 crore
|
16
|Marco Jansen
|Bought
|4.2 crore
|
15
|Romario Shepherd
|Bought
|7.75 crore
|
15
|Glenn Phillips
|Bought
|1.50 crore
|
15
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Bought
|
50 lakhs
|20
|Sean Abbott
|Bought
|
2.4 crore
|21
|R Samarth
|Bought
|
20 lakhs
|22
|Shashank Singh
|Bought
|
20 lakhs
|23
|Saurabh Dubey
|Bought
|
20 lakhs
WIth the Sunrisers Hyderabad having released David Warner, it will be interesting to see who opens the batting lineup for them. Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi are expected to be the likely options, with skipper Kane Williamson walking in next. The addition of all-rounder Washington Sundar and West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran will add more depth to the SRH batting lineup.
Meanwhile, there are few changes when it comes to their bowling unit. SRH retained fast bowler Umran Malik and have re-signed pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan. The franchise has made some significant additions though as they have roped in pacers Karthik Tyagi and Sean Abbott and Marco Jansen.
However, there will be some big boots to fill in the spinning department as SRH did not retain Rashid Khan. The franchise will hope that new signings Sundar and Shreyas Gopal can take up the responsibilities