The Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to take on Gujarat Titans in the upcoming match of the IPL 2022. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match will be played at the DY Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, April 11. The contest is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans had a lucky escape in their previous match against Punjab Kings, thanks to Rahul Tewatia's heroics in the final over. The win kept their unbeaten run alive in the tournament. Hardik Pandya will be hoping the team to keep the unbeaten run going against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got their first win of the season, beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in their previous match. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi smashed 75 runs and 39 runs respectively for SRH.

SRH vs GT should be a good contest to watch as Sunrisers look to end Titans' unbeaten run in the tournament. Here's a look at the SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction, predicted playing XI and other details.

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match

The SRH vs GT match is the 7th match which will be played at the DY Patil stadium this season. The previous match at this venue was played between SRH and CSK, which saw Kane Williamson's SRH chase down the target of 154 runs with 8 wickets to spare.

The surface showed liveliness until recently, however, it remains to be seen if starts assisting the spinners with more matches being played on the same surface. The captain winning the toss would look to chase down a target just like the previous game.

IPL 2022: SRH vs GT fantasy tips

Shubman Gill: The Gujarat Titans opener struggled in initial matches but has scored half-centuries in the previous two matches. He is the second-highest run-getter this season so far, scoring 180 runs in 3 matches. Gill will be hoping to carry on the form in the upcoming match as well.

T Natarajan: The Tamil Nadu cricketer is known for his yorkers and the left-arm pacer has been bowling really well in the tournament so far. So far, Natrajan has picked up 6 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 16.5.

Mohammad Shami: With 6 wickets to his name, the pacer has been really good for Gujarat Titans so far in IPL 2022. He would be hoping to carry on the good form and add more wickets to his tally.

Abhishek Sharma: The youngster was instrumental in his team's first victory by scoring a half-century against Chennai Super Kings. The opener is the leading run-getter for his team in IPL 2022 and would be hoping to continue his fine form from the last match.

SRH vs GT Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batters – Aiden Markran, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill (C)

All-rounders – Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Umran Malik, Mohammad Shami, T Natarajan

SRH vs GT playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande