SRH Vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming match of the IPL 2022. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Brabourne Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 15. The contest is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, SRH vs KKR fantasy tips and other details.

IPL 2022: Pitch report for SRH vs KKR match

Batters have been able to dominate in all the matches that have been played at this venue but the bowlers had their say during the previous match between KKR and DC The team winning the toss might look to bowl first and put up a huge total on board.

IPL 2022: SRH vs KKR fantasy tips

Shreyas Iyer: Th eKKR skipper scored a half-century against DC in the last match which will give him confidence in the upcoming match against SRH. Iyer in total has made 123 runs in 5 matches at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 148.19. He would be eyeing for a big knock in the upcoming match

Umesh Yadav: The pacer started brilliantly in the tournament however he failed to get more wickets in the recent matches as a result of which he is now second on the table of wicket-taker in IPL 2022. Yadav will be hoping to pick up more wickets in powerplay against SRH team and help KKR win yet another match.

T Natarajan: The left arm pacer from SRH has looked good so far and has taken 8 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 16.62. H would be hoping got add more wickets to his tally.

Abhishek Sharma: The youngster has made quite an impression as an opener and has scored runs in every match. Overall he has scored 139 runs in 4 matches at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 124.10 including one half-century.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings

Batters – Aiden Markran, Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer (C)

All-rounders – Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell

Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, T Natarajan

SRH vs KKR playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam/Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy