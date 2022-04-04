SRH Vs LSG: Hyderabad Or Lucknow - Which Team Will Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium Favour Most?

The 12th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to that.

While the Super Giants are currently placed No. 6 in the points table with one win in two matches, the Sunrisers are at the bottom with no points to their name.

SRH vs LSG: Which team will have a bigger advantage at DY Patil stadium?

Because of its batting-friendly conditions, the DY Patil Stadium is expected to favour the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, the opening pair for Lucknow, are in the finest of forms right now. Hard-hitting batters like Evin Lewis and Deepak Hooda are in the reckoning as well. Meanwhile, youngster Ayush Badoni is in fine form with the bat, giving Lucknow a chance to either score or chase any total.

Sunrisers Hyderabad don't appear to be as strong as some of the other teams in the league. Apart from their overseas players, the team has no batters on whom it can rely on when under pressure. SRH's batting faltered in their most recent game, resulting in the team's loss.

SRH's bowling attack is also looking extremely fragile, with only Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen having a fair amount of international experience. Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Jason Holder, on the other side, are top-class bowlers for Lucknow.

SRH vs LSG: Predicted playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

SRH vs LSG: Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1. Kane Williamson, 2. Abdul Samad, 3. Umran Malik, 4. Washington Sundar, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. T Natarajan, 7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8. Priyam Garg, 9. Rahul Tripathi, 10. Abhishek Sharma, 11. Kartik Tyagi, 12. Shreyas Gopal, 13. Jagadeesha Suchith, 14. Aiden Markram, 15. Marco Jansen, 16. Romario Shepherd, 17. Sean Abbott, 18. R Samarth, 19. Shashank Singh, 20. Saurabh Dubey, 21. Vishnu Vinod, 22. Glenn Phillips, 23. Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Lucknow Super Giants: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Marcus Stoinis, 3. Ravi Bishnoi, 4. Quinton de Kock, 5. Manish Pandey, 6. Deepak Hooda, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Krunal Pandya, 9. Andrew Tye, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot, 12. Krishnappa Gowtham, 13. Dushmanta Chameera, 14. Shahbaz Nadeem, 15. Manan Vohra, 16. Mohsin Khan, 17. Ayush Badoni, 18. Kyle Mayers, 19. Karan Sharma, 20. Evin Lewis, 21. Mayank Yadav.

Image: PTI/IPL/BCCI