The Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals in the fifth match of the IPL 2022 tournament. The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, March 29. Sunrisers Hyderabad had a poor season ending up at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals ended their journey in the seventh spot on the points table last season. Here is a look at SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction, probable playing XI and other details.

SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction

Keeper – N Pooran, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (C)

Batsmen – Rahul Tripathi, Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Williamson (VC)

All-rounders – Washington Sunder, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin

IPL 2022: SRH vs RR pitch report

The 22-yard surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will initially help the batsmen however there will be something for bowlers with spinners benefitting as the game progresses. The chasing team also has an advantage while batting on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune. This should be a good contest between bat and ball.

IPL 2022: SRH vs RR fantasy tips

Nicholas Pooran: The West Indian wicketkeeper-batsman played for Punjab Kings last season and failed to impress with the bat. The left-hander scored just 85 runs in 12 matches however this season he would want to put the disappointment behind him and score runs.

Kane Williamson: The right-handed batsman will be leading Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. Last year he scored 266 runs with the bat however the team finished at the bottom of the points table. This season the Kiwi captain would not only want to perform well but also lead the team to play-offs.

Sanju Samson: The Rajasthan Royals skipper scored over 400 runs in the tournament last season but the team failed to win enough matches and finished at the bottom half of the IPL 2022 points table. With a strong team on paper Samson has a chance to lead the team to playoffs after a decade.

Jos Buttler: The England wicketkeeper-batsman is a vital part of the Royals team and will have the responsibility of providing a strong start at the top, especially during powerplays. He has smashed 1968 runs in his 65 matches IPL career so far.

Trent Boult: The Kiwi pacer previously played for Mumbai Indians before being snapped by Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2022. He has picked up 76 runs in his 62 matches IPL career so far. He will be expected to pick up wickets especially during the powerplay.

SRH vs RR playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: AbhAbhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna