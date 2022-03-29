SRH Vs RR Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2022 Match Number 5 Online

The fifth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition will witness Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) locking horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Both sides will look to kick off their latest campaign on a winning note after having finished the previous season at the bottom of the points table. Here's everything you need to know regarding tonight's game.

SRH vs RR: Live streaming details

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the live streaming of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fans must have the right subscription plan on the app to watch the match, the toss for which is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST with live-action slated to start thirty minutes after that.

SRH vs RR: Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (captain), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH vs RR: Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1. Kane Williamson, 2. Abdul Samad, 3. Umran Malik, 4. Washington Sundar, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. T Natarajan, 7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8. Priyam Garg, 9. Rahul Tripathi, 10. Abhishek Sharma, 11. Kartik Tyagi, 12. Shreyas Gopal, 13. Jagadeesha Suchith, 14. Aiden Markram, 15. Marco Jansen, 16. Romario Shepherd, 17. Sean Abbott, 18. R Samarth, 19. Shashank Singh, 20. Saurabh Dubey, 21. Vishnu Vinod, 22. Glenn Phillips, 23. Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rajasthan Royals: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Jos Buttler, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. R Ashwin, 6. Trent Boult, 7. Devdutt Padikkal, 8. Prasidh Krishna, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Riyan Parag, 11. KC Cariappa, 12. Navdeep Saini, 13. Obed McCoy, 14. Anunay Singh, 15. Kuldeep Sen, 16. Karun Nair, 17. Dhruv Jurel, 18. Tejas Baroka, 19. Kuldip Yadav, 20. Shubham Garhwal, 21. James Neesham, 22. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 23. Rassie van der Dussen, 24. Daryl Mitchell.

