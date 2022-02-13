Sri Lanka Find Another Lasith Malinga As Nuwan Thushara Makes Debut | WATCH

Cricket Australia shared a video of Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara on Sunday, highlighting the uncanny resemblance between him and fellow countryman Lasith Malinga. CA took to its Twitter handle to post GIF, comparing the bowling actions of Thushara and Malinga. In the video, Thushara can be seen bowling with the same slingy action as Malinga, with only a minute difference in the way the former flicks his wrist. The striking similarity between the bowlers has left netizens in shock, who have since taken to the comment section to express their astonishment.

The hair will come in time — al meghani (@tafferoni) February 13, 2022

Nuwan head down other than same — Ammar (@Ammar00488689) February 13, 2022

Awkward closure action as well — s19square (@s19square1) February 13, 2022

So far in his career, Thushara has appeared in five First-Class games and 17 List A matches. To date, the 27-year-old has picked two First-Class wickets and 13 List A wickets at averages of 118.50 and 27.69 respectively. Thushara has also taken 62 wickets at an average of 17.51 in 46 T20 matches in various competitions across the world.

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

As far as the ongoing T20I match between Australia and Sri Lanka is concerned, the islanders won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sri Lankan bowlers have four wickets in the game, leaking away just 124 runs in the 16 overs they have bowled thus far. Thushara along with Maheesh Theekshana have scalped one wicket each, while Wanindu Hasaranga picked two wickets to his name.

Ben McDermott was the first one to go for Australia as he was dismissed by Thushara for just 18 runs. Australian captain Aaron Finch was sent back to the pavilion by Hasaranga for 25 runs. Theekshana picked Glenn Maxwell's wicket in the 12th over. Josh Inglis scored 48 off 32 balls before he was dismissed by Hasaranga.

Australia and Sri Lanka are currently engaged in a five-match T20I series, the first of which has already been won by the Kangaroos. The ongoing second match is taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground.