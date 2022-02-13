Steve Smith's 'superhuman' Fielding Effort Leads To Concussion, Taken To Hospital; WATCH

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith was involved in a bizarre incident during the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series, played on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). During the final over of the match, with 12 runs required to win the match in three balls, Sri Lankan batters Maheesh Theeksana hit the ball for an aerial shot towards on side boundary that certainly looked like going for a six. However, an athletic leap by Smith in a bid to deny Sri Lanka a six made him put his body on the line.

Smith caught the ball and tried to throw it inside the ropes before crashing his head into the turf on landing. The Aussie cricketer concussed himself in order to save the six, however, the third umpire found his foot touching the rope and Sri Lanka were awarded six runs. Smith was then assisted out of the ground by the team physio.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia later informed about Smith’s whereabouts and said, “Steve Smith has concussion and will be subject to low-level protocols for the next few days and full recovery in 6-7 days. He will miss the remainder of the Dettol T20 International Series against Sri Lanka”.

Australia defeat Sri Lanka in super over

On the match front, chasing the target of 164 runs in the second innings, Sri Lanka managed to level scores after playing 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood pulled off a brilliant super over for Australia by allowing SL to score 5/1, before Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis pulled off the win for Australia. Earlier in the first innings of the match, Australia scored 164 runs at the loss of six wickets, courtesy of a 32-ball knock of 48 runs by Josh Inglis. In the second innings, opener Pathum Nissanka scored the maximum of 73 runs for the visitors, while skipper Dasun Shanaka’s quickfire knock of 34 runs off 19 balls, helped them to level the score.

