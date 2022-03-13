Sunil Gavaskar Comments On RCB Appointing Faf Du Plessis As Skipper; 'terrific Decision'

Hours after IPL franchise RCB announced the selection of Faf du Plessis as their new skipper for the forthcoming 2022 edition of the tournament, veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar shared his views on the same. Notably, du Plessis, who captained the South African national team in the past, will captain an IPL franchise for the first time in his career after having spent years playing for CSK and Rising Pune Supergiants during CSK's brief absence from the league.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar stated that Faf is someone who brings in a lot of experience and has shown leadership qualities during his time as the national team captain, this when South African cricket was in a not so good situation and added that this was a 'terrific decision' by the Bengaluru franchise.

'Terrific decision by RCB': Gavaskar on decision to name du Plessis as skipper

"Loads of captaincy experience, loads of leadership quality you see in Faf du Plessis. I am not surprised at all. Remember, he took South African cricket ahead. There was a time in South African cricket when there was a bit of turmoil. He managed to get the team together and get South Africa right up to the top. Clearly, a terrific decision by RCB to hand over the captaincy to Faf du Plessis," Gavaskar said.

Notably, Faf du Plessis has been a significant member of the CSK unit, however, the franchise wasn't able to hold back on their star after RCB secured his signing for Rs 7 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. The player was in excellent form last season and the Bengaluru franchise will hope their skipper leads them from the front. "Big shoes to fill (AB de Villiers' absence), no doubt about that. Faf du Plessis will open the batting. He would want to lead from the front, show the way. These are exciting times for RCB," Gavaskar added.

IPL 2022: 'His involvement is total' Gavaskar on Virat

Sunil Gavaskar also spoke on Virat Kohli and said that one can expect total involvement from him and that one shouldn't think that his performances are going down because he is not the skipper anymore "Don't for a moment think just because Kohli is not captain, his performance is going to go down. We have seen him even now in Tests, how he is all the time with Rohit Sharma, trying to help him out. His involvement is total, he wants his team to win, whether he is captain or not. So that is what he will do with RCB," he added.

Image: PTI/ Twitter/ RCB Tweets