'No Fielding, No Scoring': Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts Indian Batsman With 'Prithvi Shaw' Jibe

Ambati Rayudu's bad patch hasn't really reflected on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side is comfortably seated on the thrd spot in the IPL points table. Rayudu has been able to score just 83 runs in 8 matches in this edition of the tournament and hasn't really managed to stand his ground. Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar analysed Rayudu's performance while commentating on the CSK"s match against Rajasthan Royals.

Sunil Gavaskar highly crictical of Ambati Rayudu for lacklustre efforts

Rayudu continued his bad patch and got out for another duck as CSK lost to Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday. Despite him missing out on regular occasions it hasn't affected Chennai's form it seems but in the long run it might pose a threat to their playoff ambitions. Gavaskar who is currently commentating for IPL compared Rayudu with Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw who is also having an awful campaign this time around.

"You got to field. You can't just come out to bat and start hitting the ball. You can't do that. We have seen that with Prithvi Shaw. He has just been coming out to bat without success. No fielding, no scoring. Rayudu is out for a second-ball duck."

Rayudu vowed to be back on his own as the Indian international took to Twitter to post an inspirational quote. “In life and sport ups and downs are a constant part. We need to be positive and keeping working hard and things will turn around.. results are not always a measure of our effort. So always keeping smiling and enjoy the process..”

In life and sport ups and downs are a constant part. We need to be positive and keeping working hard and things will turn around.. results are not always a measure of our effort. So always keeping smiling and enjoy the process.. pic.twitter.com/1AYAALkGBM — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) April 28, 2023

Chennai will now host Punjab Kings at their fortress Chepauk Stadium on Sunday.

Read More: PBKS vs LSG IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

CSK IPL 2023 squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).