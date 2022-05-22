Sunil Gavaskar In Troubled Waters For Remark On Hetmyer; Twitterati Rakes Up Anushka Issue

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is currently facing heat from IPL fans for his unsavoury remark on Shimron Hetmyer and his wife Nirvani Hetmyer. The 25-year-old Caribbean cricketer returned to the squad for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings game following the birth of his son. Hetmyer earlier travelled back to his home to spend time with his wife for the delivery of their firstborn and returned ahead of the CSK game.

Hetmyer and Nirvani were blessed with a boy on May 10, and the player then travelled back to India, re-joining the RR squad for the remainder of IPl 2022. Meanwhile, during the RR vs CSK game on Friday, Rajasthan Royals found themselves struggling at 104/4, chasing the target of 152 runs as Hetmyer came in to bat. As reported by PTI, sitting at the commentary box, Gavaskar said, “Hetmyer's wife delivered, will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?". Meanwhile, Heymyer scored six runs during his outing, however, RR went on to win the match by five wickets after Ravichandran Ashwin played an unbeaten knock of 40 off 23 balls.

Sunil Gavaskar faces heat on social media for comments on Shimron Hetmyer

I don't even know how to react 👀 #IPL2022 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) May 20, 2022

He should be banned from commentary.#RRvsCSK #sunilgavaskar #CricketLive #hetmyer — Mayank Sharma (@_mayank_pandat) May 20, 2022

'So' called legend Sunil gavaskar some words during commentary today-: "Now Hetmyer's wife has delievered, now he has to deliver today". Are you kidding me?? These are the words of a commentator who is commentating in world's best league. That's Pathetic. — Vaibhav Mishra (@heyy_vaibhav) May 20, 2022

Gavaskar should be banned from commentating honestly. His personal disgusting digs are getting annoying and frankly nobody needs his analysis or lack thereof. Anushka was right to give it back to him — snigdha (@dramebaazkid) May 20, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar's controversial remarks about Anushka Sharma during IPL 2020

The statement didn’t go well with Twitterati as Gavaskar garnered backlash for his choice of words. However, it is pertinent to mention here that this was not the first time the legendary cricketer made headlines for such a reason, as during the IPL 2020 edition, the 72-year-old made similar unsavoury remarks about former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. During the RCB vs Punjab Kings game, Gavaskar referred to a viral video of Kohli playing cricket with Anushka and said Kohli’s only practice ahead of IPL 2020 was facing Anushka’s ball.

“Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hain,” Gavaskar said while commentating. When translated to English, what the former India skipper said goes, “Virat Kohli has only trained against Anushka’s balls during the lockdown”. While Gavaskar was criticized for his words on social media, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and posted a long message on the same. “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband's game?” an excerpt from her message read.

