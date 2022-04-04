Sunil Gavaskar On CSK's Unsuccessful Chase Of 181 Vs PBKS: 'That's Where They Got Stuck'

Former Indian skipper and now commentator Sunil Gavaskar spoke about Chennai Super Kings' massive 54-run loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Yellow Army were reduced to 36/5 in a chase of 181 and barely were able to come close to the target. However, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni got together and put up a 62 run partnership to bring something on the board.

While Dube kept going, MS Dhoni did struggle a bit, and Sunil Gavaskar said that it was where CSK got struck as Dhoni was unable to get the big hits, nor was he able to comfortably rotate the strike. "With MSD, what you see is that even if he doesn't start hitting the big ones, he is moving the strike along, getting those ones and twos. He wasn't quite able to do that this time around. That's where CSK got stuck just that little bit," he told Star Sports.

Sunil Gavaskar said that when a team needs to score 20 runs off an over, then it becomes quite difficult even for the best of players, and here Chennai did not need one such over but 3-4 overs back to back with 20 runs each "If they had a situation where Shivam Dube was hitting the ball so well, they needed to get a move on along with him. That didn't quite happen. Look at those some of those dot bills that he played; yes, later on, he made up with the boundaries. When you are looking to score 20 runs an over, that's tough for the best of players; it's not easy."

IPL 2022: Former CSK batter agrees with Gavaskar

Former Chennai Super Kings opening batter Matthew Hayden too, was of a similar opinion and said that while Dube played a brilliant inning, he failed to get much support from the other end. "It was a high-class innings from Shivam Dube. Unfortunately, no one could support him. Even MS was off his game a little bit with a stroke rate of 80. They were playing catch-up cricket," Hayden said.

The Super Kings have had a poor start to their IPL 2022 campaign; having lost three in three, the team needs to quickly turn things around if they are looking to make it to the next stage of the tournament.

Image: Twitter/PTI