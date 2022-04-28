Sunil Gavaskar 'punched Ceiling' In Celebration Of Umran Malik's Maiden Fifer Vs GT

India's bowling attacks during the 90s were more reliant on spinners rather than pacers and one reason for that was probably because the fast bowlers were not able to consistently hit the 150kmph mark. However, over the years, the country has been able to produce pacers who can consistently come close to the mark.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik is yet another addition to the pool of pacers touching the 150 kmph mark. The bowler with his raw pace has troubled the batters in the ongoing IPL 2022 and his toe-crushing yorkers have received appreciation from experts and former cricketers. Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is also among the list of people who is really excited to watch a talent like Umran Malik.

IPL 2022: Umran Malik excites Sunil Gavaskar

Umran Malik picked up his maiden 5-wicket haul in IPL during the GT vs SRH match at Wankhede on Wednesday night. Besides the pace, the highlight of the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler's 5-wicket haul was the toe-crushing yorkers through which he managed to get four batters out.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is currently a part of IPL commentary panel and he spoke about Sunil Gavaskar getting excited about Umran Malik's bowling. While speaking on Star Sports Pietersen said, "I think what was more exciting than these 5 wickets is the way Sunny (Gavaskar) was celebrating in the commentary box when he picked up his 5-wicket haul. Punching the ceiling, jumping and screaming. I think Sunny did that because how often have we seen India producing the fastest bowler in world cricket? You can see by the speeds he is delivering and the accuracy that you must be loving,"

Will Umran Malik don India cap anytime soon?

Despite taking a five-wicket haul during the GT vs SRH match, it was Gujarat Titans who came out victorious, thanks to a batting masterclass from Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia at the end. Malik has picked up 15 wickets in 8 matches and by the end of the tournament, he could be in the running for a place in the national team. The rookie pacer was last year included in the India A team's tour of South Africa.

Sunil Gavaskar, while talking on Star Sports, shared his views on Umran Malik's performance in the IPL so far. He said, “The next for him, I think is the Indian team. He might not play in the XI because India have got Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav. So, he might not play. But just traveling with his group, traveling with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, sharing the dressing room with them.. just look what is going to happen to him!”