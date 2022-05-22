Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record & Playing XI News

Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Punjab Kings in the final league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The match no. 70 of IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Both teams will be looking to win the match and end their season on a good note, having already failed to make it to the IPL 2022 Playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore became the fourth team to qualify for the Playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Saturday. MI’s win made RCB qualify for the Playoffs with a better run rate as DC fell short of a win. Meanwhile, both PBKS and SRH are currently level on points, with six wins to the credit.

Having said that, SRH head into Sunday’s game after defeating MI by three runs in their last game after defending a total of 193 runs. On the other hand, PBKS head into the match after losing to DC in their last game. PBKS failed to reach the target of 160 runs set by DC, last Monday.

IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: Head to Head Records

Sunrisers have a clear upper hand over the Kings in terms of head-to-head encounters as SRH have won 13 out of 19 matches played, while PBKS have won only six games. In the last five games between the teams, PBKS have won thrice, while SRH have won on only two occasions.

The last time both teams clashed in the IPL 2022, SRH defeated PBKS by seven wickets after Umran Malik put up a thrilling performance of 4/28 in the first innings, while Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten after playing match-winning knocks.

IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: Dream11 Team and Playing XI news

SRH vs PBKS, Dream11 Team- Nicholas Pooran, Jitesh Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rahul Tripathi (vc), Priyam Garg, Liam Livingstone (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)