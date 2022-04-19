'Suresh Raina Entered My Life Like A God': Young SRH Pacer Recalls Indian Legend's Help

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) young fast bowler Kartik Tyagi has credited Suresh Raina for his cricketing success, stating that the legendary Indian batter, who went unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction, played a massive role in framing his career. While the 21-year old pacer from Uttar Pradesh has not played a single match this season, he was extremely impressive while bowling for the Rajasthan Royals last campaign.

Kartik Tyagi credits Suresh Raina for helping him make it to IPL

In a video released by SunRisers Hyderabad's official Twitter handle, Kartik Tyagi said, "I was with the team when Suresh Raina was around, and he saw me. He was just returning back home but came back and asked me to bowl in the nets. After a while, he was impressed and told me that he would play me in further tournaments. I was shocked by the compliments he gave, and I was happy after he told me that he was looking forward to playing with me. And this is where my Ranji Trophy career kick-started, from where I played for the U-19 team as well."

Tyagi went on to add about his journey so far as he stated, "Suresh Raina entered my life like a God because people started recognizing me when I was selected for the Ranji Trophy. When I was 13, I gave trials for the U-14 trials, and this is where my cricketing journey began. I started playing for the U-14 and U-16 teams. There was a season in the U-16 where I took 50 wickets in seven matches. This is where selectors started noticing me, as I took a lot of wickets at the state level. But despite reaching the finals and taking wickets, we lost the finals. This is where Gyanendra Pandey sir saw me, and he guided me."

With SRH having a strong bowling line-up with the likes of Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar/Jagadeesha Suchith, it seems unlikely that Kartik Tyagi will get his debut match for SunRisers Hyderabad until and unless any of the primary bowlers were to get injured or suffer a massive dip in form.