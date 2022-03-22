Suresh Raina Picks Four Players Who Can Succeed MS Dhoni As CSK Captain

MS Dhoni has been at the helm of affairs for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ever since the inception of IPL in the year 2008. The player has led his side to six laurels, four IPL trophies and two Champions League titles. And with every passing edition of the league, the talks and speculation about the now 40-year-old hanging up his boots grows.

When asked former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina about who could lead the franchise after MS Dhoni, he named four possible candidates to take charge. "Rayudu is there then you have Robin Uthappa then DJ Bravo is there. Jadeja, I think, has a good cricketing brain and has been performing well recently" he said in a webinar arranged by Star Sports.

Suresh Raina names four candidates likely to succeed MS Dhoni as CSK captain

DJ Bravo, however, isn't a sure starter at CSK anymore and age is catching up on the Trinidadian cricketer who is 38, so are Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu, both of whom are currently 36. Among the mentioned names, Ravindra Jadeja looks the most ideal candidate at 33 and is expected to play at least for the next 4-5 years.

Suresh Raina also spoke about the need for CSK to start the tournament on a strong note and said that dew will play a huge factor at the games in Pune and Mumbai "When CSK plays, they know how to qualify in playoffs. So starting well is very important. In Pune, you never know, when there will be dew when not because of the open environment in the stadium. The dew factor is always prominent at Wankhade as well. Then bowlers also start practising with the wet ball, doubting what will happen if their team loses the toss and they have to bowl second against the likes of Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. It's a part of the game and you'll have to practice because toss can't be controlled and you can only focus on using the 40 overs well."

Suresh Raina on new role as IPL commentator

Suresh Raina is going to make his commentary debut in the IPL 2022, this after he did not receive any bids in the IPL 2022 auction. Speaking about his new role Raina said “Very very happy and looking forward to this new role.” The player will be seen in the Hindi panel along with the likes of Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Ravi Shastri among others.

