With the addition of two new teams, the IPL 2022 is set to be far more exciting than in previous seasons. Ahmedabad and Lucknow are the two new franchises that are set to be added, making the marquee tournament a 10 team competition.

Ahead of the new season, here is a look at the Tata IPL 2022 auction date, venue, salary purse, and more.

Tata IPL 2022 auction date, time and venue

Date(s): February 12 & 13

Venue: Bengaluru

Tata IPL 2022 mega auctions details

Total of 590 players - 370 Indians and 220 overseas - are set to be sold in the Tata IPL 2022 mega auctions. So far, the eight old teams have retained a total of 27 players in their squads. The retained players include 19 Indian capped players, four foreigners and four uncapped players. The new IPL franchises, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, have taken 6 players in total including KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

The likes of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Mumbai Indians have retained four players each. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained three players each. Punjab Kings is the only team that has retained just two players.

Ahead of the auction, the two new franchises (Lucknow and Ahmedabad) were permitted to pick three players each in their squad from the pool of released players. From these, they could choose only one overseas player. Super Giants and Titans annnounced their pics in January.

The Lucknow Super Giants team has picked KL Rahul for Rs 15 crores, Marcus Stoinis for Rs 11 crores and Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crores, meaning that they will go into the auction with a purse of Rs 60 crores. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans team has picked Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crores each, and Shubman Gill for Rs 7 crores.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: IPL 2022 Player Auction list announced



The Player Auction list is out with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022.



More Details 🔽https://t.co/z09GQJoJhW pic.twitter.com/02Miv7fdDJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 1, 2022

Salary purse of eight old teams ahead of IPL 2022 auctions

Team Purse Remaining Players Retained Punjab Kings 72 crores 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 crores 3 Rajasthan Royals 62 crores 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 57 crores 3 Chennai Super Kings 48 crore 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 48 crore 4 Mumbai Indians 48 crore 4 Delhi Capitals 47.5 crore 4