'Then I Looked Down...': Ishan Kishan Reveals How Rohit Sharma Had Once Rebuked Him

Ishan Kishan has been performing consistently over the years for Mumbai Indians and that is the reason why the franchise decided to go all out during IPL 2022 auction and make him the most expensive buy. Ishan Kishan IPL 2022 season has started strongly scoring back to back half-centuries while opening the innings with MI skipper Rohit Sharma. During the recent episode of Breakfast with Champions, Ishan Kishan one episode where he got scolded by his current Mumbai Indians' skipper.

Ishan Kishan on Rohit Sharma getting angry on the field

While speaking on the show Ishan Kishan revealed how he was trying to make the ball old, but he ended up making things worse for himself during the match. He said, "You know what I did one time at Wankhede. I was new, it was my first season and I didn't know anything. Now, to make the ball old, you usually throw it on the ground. So, there was a lot of dew in the match that day. And I thought that if I roll the ball on the field, Rohit Bhai will be happy that I am making the ball old"

He further added "So, in that dew, I rolled the ball to him. He took out his towel and began cursing at me. Then I looked down and realized what I had done. Then he told me, 'Don't take it personally, it is just match-to-match," Talking about Rohit Sharma's personality on the field he said that the MI skipper is usually a chilled out person but his brain is always running on the ground. When he says a batter will hit in this area, usually it tends to happen.

Mumbai Indians set to play KKR

Having lost the opening two matches Mumbai Indians will be desperate to get the first win on the board by beating KKR in the upcoming match on Wednesday. After the bowling department failed to defend the total in the opening match, Mumbai Indians lost their previous match against RR despite being in a position of chasing down the target.

KKR on the other hand started with a victory against defending champions CSK only to lose their next match against RCB. The last year's finalist however bounced back to win their previous match against Punjab Kings. The team will be hoping to carry on the form from the previous match and make it two wins out of two by winning this match.