'They Have Everything But...': Aakash Chopra Picks Bowling Loopholes That Could Cost KKR

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra previewed the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the Indian Premier League 2022 season in his latest YouTube video, that he shared on his official Koo account on Thursday. KKR will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on the opening day of the tournament on March 26, which is headlined by the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders game. Meanwhile, shedding light on KKR’s squad for the upcoming edition of IPL, Chopra spoke about a loophole KKR has in their bowling line-up.

Aakash Chopra's thoughts on the loophole in KKR's bowling line-up

Revealing the loophole in KKR’s bowling unit, Chopra mentioned that the Kolkata-based franchise lacks a death bowler in their line-up. Chopra mentioned that KKR have six good bowling options in their squad, but no one at the end. “The one issue I see with them is their death bowling because they do not have any death bowlers. They have everything. They will bowl Shivam Mavi, but is he your death bowler? Umesh Yadav will bowl but is he your death bowler, no. If you don’t believe me, ask MS Dhoni. Pat Cummins will bowl but is he your gun death bowler, no. He doesn’t bowl for Australia in the death overs, so I don’t believe he will be the gun death bowler,” Chopra said in the video.

Chopra went on to add that KKR have Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine in the bowling line-up, but they will have fitness issues. “They don’t have gun death bowlers, and it can become a reason for difficulties for the team,” he added. Shedding some more light on KKR’s bowling, Chopra further said, “I will be very honest, although they have Mohammed Nabi, they have Tim Southee who sits outside, but sitting out is not very good. I thought they will stop Lockie Ferguson, they didn’t stop him and brought in Pat Cummins. Cummins is not a T20 bowler but Pat Cummins is your all-rounder sort of player.”

KKR's hunt for bowlers and all-rounders in IPL 2022 mega auction

KKR roped in Cummins and Mavi for an amount of Rs 7.25 crore for both of them in the IPL 2022 mega auction as their most expensive bowlers. Umesh joined KKR for Rs 2 crore, Southee for Rs 1.5 crore, while Varun, Andre, and Sunil were retained for amounts of Rs 8 crore, Rs 12 crore, and Rs 6 crore respectively. Nabi joined the team for Rs 1 crore, while another all-round option Venkatesh was retained for Rs 8 crore. With that said, it will be now on newly-appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer to chose the best playing XI and eliminate all the loopholes during the IPL 2022.

KKR squad for IPL 2022: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh

