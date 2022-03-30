'This Guy Has Got Genuine Pace, He Is An India Player': Ravi Shastri Lauds SRH Pacer

Ravi Shastri has made a prediction about one Indian youngster who will play for Team India very soon after impressing him with an express pace. The cricketer that has impressed the former Team India coach is Umran Malik who is representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2022. The youngster was surprisingly retained by the SRH team ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega auction having impressed the franchise last season with limited opportunities.

IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri impressed with Umran Malik's pace

Umran Malik's pace was on display during Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening match against Rajasthan Royals. The youngster looked nervous during the initial over giving away 19 runs with Rajasthan's Jos Buttler going after the pacer. However, the pacer did make a strong comeback to remove the England opener in his 2nd over. The youngster then broke the dangerous 50-plus stand between RR Skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal. Malik cleaned bowled Paddikal with his pace as he consistently clocked a pace in excess of 145 kph. The 22-year-old finished with figures of 2/37 even as Rajasthan posted 210 on the board in 20 overs.

While talking on Star Sports Ravi Shastri said, "He is consistent and I like his attitude. This kid can only learn. This guy has got genuine pace, if he hits the right areas, he is going to trouble a lot of batters. It's about handling him properly. You have got to give him the right messages. The way you communicate with him will be very important. There is no doubting his potential. This guy is an India player.,"

Ravi Shastri wants BCCI to handle Umran Malik with care

Following an impressive performance in IPL 2021, Umran Malik was picked as India's net bowler for the T20 World Cup last year, which was also Ravi Shastri's last assignment as the head coach of Team India. The former India coach while sending a message to BCCI said, "When he is ready, only time will tell but the communication part is extremely important. He should be handled with care and kept in him the mix so that he doesn't go out of bounds. I think he has to be around the mix of the Indian cricket team. The selectors have to watch him closely. He can be part of the extended party of the Indian cricket team in these Covid-19 times."