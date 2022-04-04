'Three Dot Balls..': Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Sly Dig At Aakash Chopra's Tweet; Raina Reacts

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal trolled commentator Aakash Chopra over his tweet directed toward Liam Livingstone for his season's longest six, a record 108m, against CSK.

Liam Livingstone sent CSK bowlers for a leather hunt smashing 60 off just 32 balls to register his maiden IPL fifty. Livingstone's longest six set Twitter alight and Aakash Chopra also decided to share his thoughts over it.

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Akash Chopra

Aakash Chopra went overboard in his reaction on social media and suggested that those sixes which go beyond the 100-m mark should be counted as 8 runs for the batter, instead of 6. Yuzvendra Chahal while replying to the suggestion in his own way, answered Chopra by saying that bowlers should also get a wicket for three consecutive dot balls.

Suresh Raina, too, responded to Yuzvendra Chahal's reply to Aakash Chopra by adding a laugh emoji. Currently, Raina is part of the IPL commentary team after going unsold in the IPL auction.

100+ metre six should be given an 8. 🤩🥳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 3, 2022

Three dot balls should be 1 wicket bhaiya 👀👀 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 3, 2022

IPL News: Rajasthan Royals look for hattrick win against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in fine form in the IPL 2022 tournament having picked five wickets and conceding just 48 runs at an economy of exactly six. Rajasthan Royals, too, are at the top of the points table currently after winning both their opening matches.

Chahal missed out on a hattrick in the previous match against Mumbai Indians even though he managed to pick up wickets for his team. The upcoming fixture for Rajasthan Royals will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore which was Chahal's former team in IPL. RCB, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing this time.

Rajasthan Royals have been on a roll after assembling one of the best possible squads in the mega auctions. The team have dominated with both bat and the ball and secured comprehensive wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. The franchise will look to maintain its winning run when they next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, April 5.

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.