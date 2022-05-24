Tilak Varma's On-field Reaction To 'Play For India Soon' Comment By Fan Wins Hearts: Watch

The Mumbai Indians (MI) had a dismal IPL season this year, but they did find some silver linings towards the end of their campaign. Apart from Dewald Brevis and Tim David, one of the major takeaways for Mumbai from their run in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league is the discovery of Tilak Varma. Varma wowed everyone with his amazing batting performances, finishing the season as the team's highest run-scorer. Varma's performance was so captivating that many feel he will soon be playing for India.

Varma's growing popularity was evident during Mumbai's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 17. When Tilak was fielding on the boundary lines during their game against Hyderabad, one of the spectators in the stands shouted, "Tilak, play for India soon!" Varma's response to the fan's remark has gone viral on the internet. Varma can be seen giving a thumbs up to the fan as he showed his support for the youngster in a video that has gone viral.

Chalo Tilak Varma ko bhi India ke liye khelne ke liye best wishes pass kardiya 😎😄 #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/pKQTHVL31j — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) May 17, 2022

Varma in IPL 2022

Varma has played 14 matches in the IPL and has scored 397 runs at an average of 36.09 and with a strike rate of 131.02. The elegant left-hander crossed the 50-run mark twice in the latest edition of the cash-rich league, registering his highest individual score of 61 off 33 balls against Rajasthan Royals in just his second match of the season. Varma's runs tally in a single IPL season is the most by a teenager in the competition's history, moving past Rishabh Pant's record of 366 runs in 2017. Varma is also the frontrunner to win IPL's emerging player of the season award based on his excellent performance this year.

As far as Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 campaign is concerned, the five-time champions finished last on the points table with four wins in 14 matches. Mumbai registered an unwanted record as they became the first side in the tournament's history to lose eight out of eight games at the start of their season. This was Mumbai's worst performance since the inception of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai will hope to bounce back stronger next year.

Image: Twitter/@VLP1994/PTI