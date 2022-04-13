Netizens Hail MS Dhoni As He Plots Virat Kohli's Wicket With Last-minute Field Changes

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni on Tuesday showed the world that he still has the sharpest cricketing brain by plotting the dismissal of former RCB skipper Virat Kohli during CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match. Chasing a target in excess of 200, it was expected that Virat Kohli will finally deliver with the bat however, the former RCB skipper could only manage 1 run before getting dismissed. RCB eventually lost the match by 23 runs.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni plots Virat Kohli's dismissal during CSK vs RCB match

The video of Virat Kohli's dismissal was shared online by a cricket fan in which MS Dhoni can be seen setting up the field placing in order to get Virat Kohli out. The video shows that before Virat Kohli took strike the fielder was stationed at the deep square leg. However, once Kohli had the strike, MS Dhoni quietly moves the fielder to that vacant position. Mukesh Choudhary who was bowling to Virat Kohli bowled the delivery exactly as planned and Kohli flicked the ball straight into the hands of Shivam Dube.



Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni planting Virat Kohli's dismissal

That's the experience of MSD to get correct field placement for each player, Well done — orkumaresh (@orkumaresh) April 13, 2022

Most intelligent cricket brain in world......🫡 — I am Ram--- (@Ramkumarchukka7) April 13, 2022

MS Dhoni's sweet gesture to fellow CSK player

Besides plotting Virat Kohli's wicket the CSK vs RCB match also saw MS Dhoni wrapping around his hand on shoulder of fellow CSK teammate Mukesh Choudhary who had a poor outing while, fielding. Choudhary had put down a total of three catches in the match which could have turned out disastrous for CSK. However, the dismissal of Shahbaz Ahmed led to MS Dhoni going to Choudhary and speaking to him rather than celebrating the wicket.

Coming to CSK vs RCB match, contributions with the bat from Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube and fantastic bowling from Sri Lanka cricketer Maheesh Theekshana help the Men in Yellow finally end, their losing streak in IPL 2022. Dube scored an unbeaten 95 runs off 46 balls, which consisted of 5 fours and 8 sixes.

Uthappa, on the other hand, stepped down the pitch and scored runs over the op of the bowlers head bringing back the old memories. The right-hander however perished for 88 runs of 50 balls consisting of four boundaries and nine sixes. The duo of Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube smacked a record-equalling tally of 17 sixes. The last time CSK scored 17 sixes in an IPL game was in 2018 against RCB.