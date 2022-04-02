'Umesh Getting Older, But Fitter': Cricket Fraternity Hails IPL 2022 Purple Cap Holder

Umesh Yadav has had a brilliant IPL 2022 so far and is currently the purple cap holder having picked up eight wickets in just three matches. With four wickets in the KKR vs PBKS game, Umesh Yadav has set another record having picked up 33 wickets against this franchise, the highest for any bowler against one single team.

Heaping praise on Umesh Yadav's excellent performance, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer recalled his conversation with the 34-year-old "Umesh told me that he was getting older, but I told him that he was getting fitter. I see him wherever I go, at the gym, and he is working very hard. I know how to get the work done from him, and he has been a wonderful colleague. He's been putting in the hard yards at practice. He's hungry and wants the team to win. He's been a great colleague to work with." he said.

Speaking about Umesh Yadav's role, KKR head coach said "His brief is very much to try and take wickets for us. If he goes for a few runs, we don't care, we just want to have the attacking mentality."

Irfan Pathan praises Umesh Yadav

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan too praised Umesh Yadav's comeback and pointed out how the speedster had just played 3 games in the last two seasons and despite hardly any game time has performed really well. "Just look at Umesh's bowling. He did play a single game last season. Played 2 games a year before that. It took him 11 games in 2019 to take his 8th wicket, this year that 8 has come in just 3 games. That's the kind of comeback in the IPL. He hardly had any game time in the lead up to the IPL but look at the rhythm. Shreyas Iyer is managing him very well too," Irfan Pathan told Star Sports.

The Knight Riders have meanwhile won two of their three games so far. The team beat CSK in their opening fixture before losing to RCB. The team in their most recent fixture (KKR vs PBKS) pulled a big victory over the Punjab Kings. They now face Mumbai Indians in their next encounter.