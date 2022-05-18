Umran Malik Opens Up On Fist-pumping Celebration; 'When I Take Wicket, Steyn Does This...'

Umran Malik has been a revelation in IPL 2022 and his express pace and toe crushing yorkers have rattled the batters. The SRH pacer has also bowled the fastest delivery of the season multiple times owing to which the calls for his inclusion in the national squad have been rising. Besides his wicket-taking ability, Malik has also been for his post-wicket celebrations which resemble that of veteran South African cricketer Dale Steyn. Following an impressive outing during SRH vs MI game on Tuesday,Umran Malik explained the reason behind the celebration.

IPL 2022: Umran Mailk on Dale Styen like celebration

Umran Malik, while speaking to Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the post-match chat, revealed, “Dale sir stands as the umpire in the nets when I am bowling. When I take a wicket, he does this (celebration). One day I also did that and it has become a habit ever since". He further added, “I have learnt a lot from him (Dale Steyn). If we are bowling for three hours in the nets, he’ll keep standing with us throughout the three hours.”

Playing in his first full season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the pacer has impressed by taking 21 wickets from 13 matches which have placed him amongst the top 5 bowlers in the IPL 2022 standings. When Bhuvneshwar Kumar questioned him whether express speed comes naturally to him or if it is a result of strength training, Mailk in his reply, said, “I bowl fast (naturally). So the pace keeps getting generated by itself. I put in a lot of effort with my body,” Umran added, “Even in tennis-ball cricket, I would bowl a lot of fast yorkers. So no one would feel like playing against me. That has helped me a lot. The tennis ball is much lighter, so if you are bowling fast with it, it helps you when you bowl with the leather ball.”

SRH vs MI match highlights

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked SRH to bat first. After its batter Abhishek Sharma got dismissed early, it was Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi who stitched an important partnership for the second wicket. Tripathi completed his third half-century of the season, while Garg got out after scoring 42 runs. Nicholas Pooran provided the late flourish with a quickfire 38 off 22 balls to help the Sunrisers set Mumbai a target of 194 to chase.

Mumbai Indians got off to a strong start with the opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma posting 95 runs for the first wicket partnership. Just when MI looked to be cruising towards victory, SRH pacer Umran Malik picked up three wickets to bring Sunrisers Hyderabad back in the game. With 45 runs required from the last three overs, Tim David brought his A game, smashing four sixes in the 18th over to not only bring back MI in the match but also cut down the equation to 19 runs from 12 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, using all his experience, bowled a wicket maiden in the 19th over which ensured that Sunrisers Hyderabad crossed the finish line and won by 3 runs.