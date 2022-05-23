Umran Malik had the cricketing world take notice of him by bowling with sheer pace during Indian Premier League 2022. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer has troubled some of the best batsmen with his speed and his ability to pick up wickets consistently earned him a maiden call up to the national team. On Sunday, the bowler was in action in the match against Punjab Kings, where his 'rib cracking' delivery hurt PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal.

IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal hurt by Umran Malik delivery

The incident happened during the powerplay of PBKS innings. However, before the incident, Agarwal and Malik has some exchange when the SRH pacer had walked out to bat. After losing early wickets, Mayank Agarwal came to the crease and Umran Malik welcomed the PBKS skipper on the pitch with a fiery delivery which Agarwal failed to negotiate properly and the ball hit him in the ribs. Following the incident, the captain also received some treatment from the physio. However, Mayank Agarwal's stay was short as he was dismissed by Washington Sundar in the eighth over. The Team Indian opener scored just 1 run off 4 balls.

IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS match highlights

Both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad were already knocked out of the IPL 2022 playoff race and were playing the match to determine the position on the IPL 2022 points table. SRH won the toss and opted to bat first, however, they lost Priyam Garg early. Abhishek Sharma, who has had a good season, finished the campaign with yet another entertaining knock scoring 43 runs off 32 balls at the top of the order. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram made a vital contribution with the bat while Washington Sundar (25 off 19) and Romario Shepherd (26* off 15) provided the finishing touches to the innings, which ended at 157/8.

For Punjab Kings, Harprit Brar and Nathan Ellis picked up three wickets each. With 158 runs to chase, Shikhar Dhawan made 39 runs in 32 balls. Liam Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 49 runs from 22 balls and finished the match for their team with still 29 balls to spare!