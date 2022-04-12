Unimpressed SA Captain Elgar Issues Warning To Players Who Chose IPL Over National Duty

Dean Elgar, South Africa's Test captain, has issued a caution to players who have chosen to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) rather than play in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. After a thrashing victory over Bangladesh, Elgar was asked about the players who elected to forgo the Test series for the IPL. The 35-year-old said he doesn't know if the missing players would be selected for Tests again, adding "that's out of my hands."

According to Indian Express, which cited Elgar's comment from the post-match press conference, South Africa's head coach Mark Boucher also gave a similar warning, claiming that the players who have gone to play in the IPL had indeed vacated their spots. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, and Rassie van der Dussen are among the South Africans who did not play in the Test series.

"I don’t know if those guys are going to be selected again; that’s out of my hands," Elgar was quoted as saying at the post-match press conference.

Late last month, Elgar had said that he is "comfortable" with the decision of some of his players to choose IPL over the Test series. Elgar revealed that he had in-detail chats with players to find out where they stand mentally, adding that he is comfortable with the answers he received from them regarding their availability. It is to be noted that the South African cricket board has a deal with the BCCI to make their players available for the IPL.

South Africa win Test series

Despite missing their key players for the two-match Test series, the Proteas managed to register a convincing victory in both games. South Africa won the first Test match in Durban by 220 runs and then defeated the visitors in Port Elizabeth by 332 runs. Earlier, the Proteas lost the three-match ODI series 2-1. Meanwhile, it is not just the South Africans who have chosen IPL over playing for their country. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was picked by Delhi Capitals in the mega auction, also missed the Test series to take part in the cash-rich tournament.

Image: AP

