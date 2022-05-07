Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Standings After GT Vs MI Game

Mumbai Indians snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans by 5 runs in a nail-biting finish to a thrilling game on Friday. Mumbai Indians' left-arm pacer Daniel Sams successfully defended 9 runs in the last over to help the team win their second game of the campaign.

After being put in to bat first, the Mumbai Indians' openers gave the team a solid start, posting 74 runs for the opening wicket. Once Rohit Sharma (43) and Ishan Kishan (45) returned to the pavilion, Gujarat Titans did mount a comeback with quick wickets only for Tim David to provide the finishing touches, scoring 44 off just 21 balls, which helped Mumbai Indians register 177 on board. In the chase, Gujarat too replicated the strong start with both their openers scoring half-centuries. Murugan Ashwin provided the breakthrough by dismissing both Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. After GT lost both its openers, some brilliant fielding from Mumbai Indians saw the Gujarat Titans ending up 5 runs short of the target.

GT vs MI IPL 2022: points table

Despite the drubbing to Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table while fellow debutant Lucknow Super Giants are second on the standings. Rajasthan Royals are placed third, while RCB takes the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. SRH has slipped to the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. KKR continues to be in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Won Loss No Result Points NRR GT 11 8 3 0 16 +0.120 LSG 10 7 3 0 14 +0.397 RR 10 6 4 0 12 +0.340 RCB 11 6 5 0 12 -0.444 DC 10 5 5 0 10 +0.641 SRH 10 5 5 0 10 +0.325 PBKS 10 5 5 0 10 -0.229 KKR 10 4 6 0 8 +0.060 CSK 10 3 7 0 6 -0.431 MI 10 2 8 0 4 -0.725

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler continues to hold the top spot in the Orange cap race. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS has now taken the third spot. Delhi Capitals' opener David Warner is in the fourth spot, while GT skipper Hardik Pandya rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 10 588 KL Rahul LSG 10 451 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 10 369 David Warner DC 8 356 Hardik Pandya GT 10 333 Abhishek Sharma SRH 10 331 Tilak Verma MI 10 328 Shreyas Iyer KKR 10 324 Shubman Gill GT 11 321 Faf du Plessis RCB 11 316

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. DC's Kuldeep Yadav to the second spot. PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot. SRH pacer T Natarajan takes the fourth spot. RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.