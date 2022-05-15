Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings After KKR Vs SRH Game

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
In Match No. 61 of IPL 2022 held Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locked horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what can be deemed as a thrilling encounter at the MCA Stadium. Kolkata dominated Hyderabad in fashion by a massive margin of 54 runs courtesy of an all-round performance from Andre Russell, who scored an unbeaten 49 runs and picked 3 wickets. Batting first, Kolkata scored 177/6 in 20 overs. Sam Billings and Andre Russell scored 34 and 49 runs respectively while Ajinkya Rahane and Nitish Rana also contributed by hitting 28 and 26 runs.
In the second innings, Kolkata restricted Hyderabad to 123/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, and Shashank Singh, none of the other batters were able to cross the double-digit mark. Sharma top-scored for SRH as he smashed 43 off 28 balls. Markram scored 32 off 25 balls. Russell picked three wickets for KKR, while Tim Southee scalped two wickets. Russell was named the player of the match for his all-rounder display.
Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the IPL 2022 points table with 18 points in 12 matches. The Titans have already qualified for the playoffs courtesy of nine victories in 12 games. Lucknow Super Giants are in second place with 16 points. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in third and fourth positions respectively with 14 points each. The Royals are ahead of the Challengers in the points table because of their superior net run rate.
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|NRR
|PTS
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|9
|3
|+0.376
|18
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|8
|4
|+0.385
|16
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|7
|5
|+0.228
|14
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|7
|6
|-0.323
|14
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|+0.210
|12
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|7
|+0.160
|12
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|6
|+0.023
|12
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|5
|7
|-0.270
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|4
|8
|-0.181
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|3
|9
|-0.613
|6
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler currently holds the Orange Cap courtesy of his 625 runs in 12 matches. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is in second place with 459 runs in 12 matches. David Warner of Delhi Capitals is in third place with 427 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Faf du Plessis are in fourth and fifth place with 402 and 399 runs, respectively.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|625
|KL Rahul
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|459
|David Warner
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|427
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Punjab Kings
|12
|402
|Faf du Plessis
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|399
|Liam Livingstone
|Punjab Kings
|12
|385
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|384
|Abhishek Sharma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|374
|Tilak Varma
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|368
|Aiden Markram
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|358
Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore currently holds the Purple Cap with 23 wickets to his name. Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is in second place with 23 wickets. Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings is in third place with 21 wickets in 11 matches. Harshal Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are in fourth and fifth place with 18 wickets each.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|23
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|23
|Kagiso Rabada
|Punjab Kings
|11
|21
|Harshal Patel
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|18
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|18
|T Natarajan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|18
|Umran Malik
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|18
|Andre Russell
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|17
|Umesh Yadav
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|16
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|16