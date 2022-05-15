Last Updated:

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings After KKR Vs SRH Game

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locked horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match No. 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

In Match No. 61 of IPL 2022 held Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locked horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what can be deemed as a thrilling encounter at the MCA Stadium. Kolkata dominated Hyderabad in fashion by a massive margin of 54 runs courtesy of an all-round performance from Andre Russell, who scored an unbeaten 49 runs and picked 3 wickets. Batting first, Kolkata scored 177/6 in 20 overs. Sam Billings and Andre Russell scored 34 and 49 runs respectively while Ajinkya Rahane and Nitish Rana also contributed by hitting 28 and 26 runs. 

In the second innings, Kolkata restricted Hyderabad to 123/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, and Shashank Singh, none of the other batters were able to cross the double-digit mark. Sharma top-scored for SRH as he smashed 43 off 28 balls. Markram scored 32 off 25 balls. Russell picked three wickets for KKR, while Tim Southee scalped two wickets. Russell was named the player of the match for his all-rounder display. 

IPL 2022: Points Table 

Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the IPL 2022 points table with 18 points in 12 matches. The Titans have already qualified for the playoffs courtesy of nine victories in 12 games. Lucknow Super Giants are in second place with 16 points. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in third and fourth positions respectively with 14 points each. The Royals are ahead of the Challengers in the points table because of their superior net run rate.  

Team M W L NRR PTS
Gujarat Titans 12 9 3 +0.376 18
Lucknow Super Giants 12 8 4 +0.385 16
Rajasthan Royals 12 7 5 +0.228 14
Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 -0.323 14
Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 +0.210 12
Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 +0.160 12
Punjab Kings 12 6 6 +0.023 12
Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 -0.270 10
Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 -0.181 8
Mumbai Indians 12 3 9 -0.613 6

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler currently holds the Orange Cap courtesy of his 625 runs in 12 matches. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is in second place with 459 runs in 12 matches. David Warner of Delhi Capitals is in third place with 427 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Faf du Plessis are in fourth and fifth place with 402 and 399 runs, respectively. 

Player Team Matches Runs
Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 12 625
KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 12 459
David Warner Delhi Capitals 10 427
Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 12 402
Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 399
Liam Livingstone Punjab Kings 12 385
Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 12 384
Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 374
Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 12 368
Aiden Markram Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 358

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore currently holds the Purple Cap with 23 wickets to his name. Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is in second place with 23 wickets. Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings is in third place with 21 wickets in 11 matches. Harshal Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are in fourth and fifth place with 18 wickets each.  

Player Team Matches Wickets
Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 23
Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 12 23
Kagiso Rabada Punjab Kings 11 21
Harshal Patel  Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 18
Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 12 18
T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 18
Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 18
Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 13 17
Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 11 16
Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals 8 16

