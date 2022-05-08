Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings After LSG Vs KKR

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants locked horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 53 of the Indian Premier League. Lucknow beat Kolkata by a whopping 75 runs to jump to the top of the points table. Batting first, the KL Rahul-led side scored 176/7 in 20 overs courtesy of a half-century from Quinton de Kock. Deepak Hooda also contributed to the total with his quickfire 41 off 27 balls. Marcus Stoinis smashed 28 off 14 balls towards the backend of their innings to help his side cross the 170-run mark.
In reply, Kolkata was bowled out for a mere total of 101 runs. Apart from Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, none of the other batters made any significant contribution. Russell scored 45 off 19 balls, while Narine hit 22 off 12 balls. Avesh Khan and Jason Holder bowled beautifully for Lucknow to pick three wickets each. Avesh was named the player of the match for his game-changing wicket of Russell.
Lucknow Super Giants have replaced Gujarat Titans at the top of the IPL 2022 points table courtesy of their superior net run rate. Both teams have 16 points each to their names. Rajasthan Royals is in third place with 14 points in 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fourth place with 12 points, while Delhi Capitals are in the fifth spot with 10 points.
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PTS
|NRR
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.703
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.120
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|7
|4
|14
|+0.326
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|6
|5
|12
|-0.444
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|5
|5
|10
|+0.641
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|5
|5
|10
|+0.325
|Punjab Kings
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.231
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.304
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|3
|7
|6
|-0.431
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|2
|8
|4
|-0.725
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap with 618 runs in 11 matches. Buttler has three centuries to his name. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is in second place with 451 runs to his name. Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings is in third place with 381 runs, while David Warner of Delhi Capitals is in fourth place with 356 runs. Lucknow's Quinton de Kock is in fifth place with 344 runs.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|618
|KL Rahul
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|451
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Punjab Kings
|11
|381
|David Warner
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|356
|Quinton de Kock
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|344
|Hardik Pandya
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|333
|Abhishek Sharma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|331
|Shreyas Iyer
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|330
|Tilak Varma
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|328
|Sanju Samson
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|321
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap with 22 wickets in 11 matches. Chahal also has a hat trick to his name. Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals is second on the list with 18 wickets. Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada is third on the list with 18 wickets, while T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad is fourth with 17 wickets. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga is in the fifth spot with 16 wickets in 11 matches.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|22
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|18
|Kagiso Rabada
|Punjab Kings
|10
|18
|T Natarajan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|17
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|16
|Umesh Yadav
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|15
|Mohammed Shami
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|15
|Umran Malik
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|15
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|14
|Avesh Khan
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|14