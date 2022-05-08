Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings After LSG Vs KKR

Lucknow Super Giants locked horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 53 of the Indian Premier League. Lucknow beat Kolkata by a whopping 75 runs to jump to the top of the points table. Batting first, the KL Rahul-led side scored 176/7 in 20 overs courtesy of a half-century from Quinton de Kock. Deepak Hooda also contributed to the total with his quickfire 41 off 27 balls. Marcus Stoinis smashed 28 off 14 balls towards the backend of their innings to help his side cross the 170-run mark.

In reply, Kolkata was bowled out for a mere total of 101 runs. Apart from Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, none of the other batters made any significant contribution. Russell scored 45 off 19 balls, while Narine hit 22 off 12 balls. Avesh Khan and Jason Holder bowled beautifully for Lucknow to pick three wickets each. Avesh was named the player of the match for his game-changing wicket of Russell.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Lucknow Super Giants have replaced Gujarat Titans at the top of the IPL 2022 points table courtesy of their superior net run rate. Both teams have 16 points each to their names. Rajasthan Royals is in third place with 14 points in 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fourth place with 12 points, while Delhi Capitals are in the fifth spot with 10 points.

Team M W L PTS NRR Lucknow Super Giants 11 8 3 16 +0.703 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 16 +0.120 Rajasthan Royals 11 7 4 14 +0.326 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 6 5 12 -0.444 Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 10 +0.641 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 5 5 10 +0.325 Punjab Kings 11 5 6 10 -0.231 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 4 7 8 -0.304 Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 6 -0.431 Mumbai Indians 10 2 8 4 -0.725

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap with 618 runs in 11 matches. Buttler has three centuries to his name. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is in second place with 451 runs to his name. Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings is in third place with 381 runs, while David Warner of Delhi Capitals is in fourth place with 356 runs. Lucknow's Quinton de Kock is in fifth place with 344 runs.

Player Team Matches Runs Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 11 618 KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 11 451 Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 11 381 David Warner Delhi Capitals 8 356 Quinton de Kock Lucknow Super Giants 11 344 Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 10 333 Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 331 Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 11 330 Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 10 328 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 11 321

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap with 22 wickets in 11 matches. Chahal also has a hat trick to his name. Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals is second on the list with 18 wickets. Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada is third on the list with 18 wickets, while T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad is fourth with 17 wickets. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga is in the fifth spot with 16 wickets in 11 matches.

Player Team Matches Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 11 22 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 10 18 Kagiso Rabada Punjab Kings 10 18 T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 17 Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 16 Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 10 15 Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 11 15 Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 15 Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals 7 14 Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 9 14

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI