Last Updated:

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings After LSG Vs KKR

Lucknow Super Giants locked horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 53 of the Indian Premier League. Lucknow beat Kolkata by a whopping 75 runs.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 Points Table, IPL 2022 Orange Cap, IPL 2022 Purple Cap, ipl points table, ipl table, highest run scorer in ipl

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


Lucknow Super Giants locked horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 53 of the Indian Premier League. Lucknow beat Kolkata by a whopping 75 runs to jump to the top of the points table. Batting first, the KL Rahul-led side scored 176/7 in 20 overs courtesy of a half-century from Quinton de Kock. Deepak Hooda also contributed to the total with his quickfire 41 off 27 balls. Marcus Stoinis smashed 28 off 14 balls towards the backend of their innings to help his side cross the 170-run mark. 

In reply, Kolkata was bowled out for a mere total of 101 runs. Apart from Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, none of the other batters made any significant contribution. Russell scored 45 off 19 balls, while Narine hit 22 off 12 balls. Avesh Khan and Jason Holder bowled beautifully for Lucknow to pick three wickets each. Avesh was named the player of the match for his game-changing wicket of Russell. 

IPL 2022: Points Table 

Lucknow Super Giants have replaced Gujarat Titans at the top of the IPL 2022 points table courtesy of their superior net run rate. Both teams have 16 points each to their names. Rajasthan Royals is in third place with 14 points in 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fourth place with 12 points, while Delhi Capitals are in the fifth spot with 10 points.  

READ | LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI news, fantasy tips and pitch report
Team M W L PTS NRR
Lucknow Super Giants 11 8 3 16 +0.703
Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 16 +0.120
Rajasthan Royals 11 7 4 14 +0.326
Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 6 5 12 -0.444
Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 10 +0.641
Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 5 5 10 +0.325
Punjab Kings 11 5 6 10 -0.231
Kolkata Knight Riders 11 4 7 8 -0.304
Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 6 -0.431
Mumbai Indians 10 2 8 4 -0.725

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap with 618 runs in 11 matches. Buttler has three centuries to his name. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is in second place with 451 runs to his name. Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings is in third place with 381 runs, while David Warner of Delhi Capitals is in fourth place with 356 runs. Lucknow's Quinton de Kock is in fifth place with 344 runs. 

READ | Eight held for taking bets on IPL matches in Navi Mumbai
Player Team Matches Runs
Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 11 618
KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 11 451
Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 11 381
David Warner Delhi Capitals 8 356
Quinton de Kock Lucknow Super Giants 11 344
Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 10 333
Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 331
Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 11 330
Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 10 328
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 11 321

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap with 22 wickets in 11 matches. Chahal also has a hat trick to his name. Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals is second on the list with 18 wickets. Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada is third on the list with 18 wickets, while T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad is fourth with 17 wickets. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga is in the fifth spot with 16 wickets in 11 matches. 

READ | Chris Gayle reveals reason for snubbing IPL 2022: 'I felt like I wasn’t treated properly'
Player Team Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 11 22
Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 10 18
Kagiso Rabada Punjab Kings 10 18
T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 17
Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 16
Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 10 15
Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 11 15
Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 15
Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals 7 14
Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 9 14

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

READ | IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets as Jaiswal shines
Tags: IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 Points Table
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND