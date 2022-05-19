Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings Post KKR Vs LSG Game

Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday ended Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2022 journey after a 2-run victory in a nail-biting match. The victory also meant LSG became the second team to enter the IPL Playoff after Gujarat Titans. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Lucknow openers Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul dominated KKR's bowling attack as the duo made history by becoming the first pair in the tournament to stitch a 200-run partnership. Quinton de Kock finished the innings unbeaten on 140 runs - the highest score of the ongoing season, while KL Rahul ended the innings unbeaten at 68 runs to help post 210 on board.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, in their chase of 211 runs, lost openers Venkatesh Iyer and Abhijit Tomar early. However, a half-century from Shreyas Iyer and quickfire contributions from Nitish Rana and Sam Billings in the middle kept the team in the match. Andre Russell could not produce any magic with the bat however Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine took the game to the wire. But a spectacular catch from Evin Lewis turned the match in favour of Lucknow Super Giants.

KKR vs LSG: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans remain at the top of the IPL 2022 points table. After their victory against KKR, LSG is placed second on the points table. Rajasthan Royals has slipped to third place, while DC is placed in 4th. RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR is placed in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH are now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR GT (Q) 13 10 3 0 20 0.391 LSG (Q) 14 9 5 0 18 0.251 RR 13 8 5 0 16 0.304 DC 13 7 6 0 14 0.255 RCB 13 7 6 0 14 -0.323 KKR 14 6 8 0 12 0.146 PBKS 13 6 7 0 12 -0.043 SRH 13 6 7 0 12 -0.230 CSK 13 4 9 0 8 -0.206 MI 13 3 10 0 6 -0.577

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler to lead the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while his teammate Quinton de Kock has moved into the third spot. David Warner is now down to the fourth spot, while Shikhar Dhawan rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 13 627 KL Rahul LSG 14 537 Quinton de Kock LSG 14 502 David Warner DC 11 427 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 13 421 Deepak Hooda LSG 13 406 Shubman Gill GT 13 402 Shreyas Iyer KKR 14 401 Faf du Plessis RCB 13 399 Rahul Tripathi SRH 13 393

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continuing to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Umran Malik takes the fourth spot. Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.