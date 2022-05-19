Last Updated:

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange And Purple Cap Standings Post KKR Vs LSG Game

IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the KKR vs LSG match.

IPL 2022 updated points table

Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday ended Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2022 journey after a 2-run victory in a nail-biting match. The victory also meant LSG became the second team to enter the IPL Playoff after Gujarat Titans. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Lucknow openers Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul dominated KKR's bowling attack as the duo made history by becoming the first pair in the tournament to stitch a 200-run partnership. Quinton de Kock finished the innings unbeaten on 140 runs - the highest score of the ongoing season, while KL Rahul ended the innings unbeaten at 68 runs to help post 210 on board.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, in their chase of 211 runs, lost openers Venkatesh Iyer and Abhijit Tomar early. However, a half-century from Shreyas Iyer and quickfire contributions from Nitish Rana and Sam Billings in the middle kept the team in the match. Andre Russell could not produce any magic with the bat however Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine took the game to the wire. But a spectacular catch from Evin Lewis turned the match in favour of Lucknow Super Giants.

KKR vs LSG: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans remain at the top of the IPL 2022 points table. After their victory against KKR, LSG is placed second on the points table. Rajasthan Royals has slipped to third place, while DC is placed in 4th. RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR is placed in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH are now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR
GT (Q) 13 10 3 0 20

0.391
LSG (Q) 14 9 5 0 18

0.251
RR 13 8 5 0 16

0.304
DC 13 7 6 0 14

0.255
RCB 13 7 6 0 14

-0.323
KKR 14 6 8 0 12

0.146
PBKS 13 6 7 0 12

-0.043
SRH 13 6 7 0 12

-0.230
CSK 13 4 9 0 8

-0.206

 
MI 13 3 10 0 6

-0.577

 

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler to lead the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while his teammate Quinton de Kock has moved into the third spot. David Warner is now down to the fourth spot, while Shikhar Dhawan rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 13 627
KL Rahul LSG 14 537
Quinton de Kock LSG 14 502
David Warner DC 11 427
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 13 421
Deepak Hooda LSG 13 406
Shubman Gill GT 13 402
Shreyas Iyer KKR 14 401
Faf du Plessis RCB 13 399
Rahul Tripathi SRH 13 393

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continuing to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Umran Malik takes the fourth spot. Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 13 24
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 13 23
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 12 22
Umran Malik SRH 13 21
Kuldeep Yadav  DC 13 20
Mohammad Shami GT 13 18
Harshal Patel RCB 12 18
T Natarajan SRH 11 18
Avesh Khan LSG 12 17
Andre Russell KKR 14 17
