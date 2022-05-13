Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings Post MI Vs CSK Match

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday became the second team to be eliminated from the IPL Playoff race after losing to Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in a low-scoring match at the Wankhede Stadium. MI won the toss and decided to bowl first. Daniel Sams gave an early jolt to CSK batters by removing their top three in form of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Moeen Ali.

Robin Uthappa was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah leaving CSK struggling at 17/4. Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya Singh also chipped in wickets as CSK were reduced to 8 wickets for 80 runs on board. CSK Skipper MS Dhoni did try to get some runs on board as he stayed unbeaten on 36 runs. However, he ran out of partners at other ends as CSK were bowled out for just 97 runs.

Chasing in the second innings, CSK pacers Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary were right on the money picking four wickets in the powerplay to put pressure on the five-time champions. Left-arm seamer Choudhary looked impressive as he troubled batters with his swing. Tilak Varma who has been the find of the tournament for Mumbai Indians stayed unbeaten on 34 off 32 balls and along with Hrithik Shokeen and Tim David (16* off 7) steered the team to victory.

MI vs CSK: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans who qualified for IPL Playoff on Tuesday currently remain at the top on the IPL 2022 points table. Lucknow Super Giants are on the second spot on the table. The Rajasthan Royals despite the loss continue to be in third place, while RCB takes the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. SRH has slipped to the 6th spot, while KKR is 7th. PBKS are now in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Wins Loss No Result Points NRR GT (Q) 12 9 3 0 18 +0.376 LSG 12 8 4 0 16 +0.385 RR 12 7 5 0 14 +0.228 RCB 12 7 5 0 14 -0.115 DC 12 6 6 0 12 +0.210 SRH 11 5 6 0 10 -0.031 KKR 12 5 7 0 10 -0.057 PBKS 11 5 6 0 10 -0.231 CSK 12 4 8 0 8 -0.181 MI 12 3 9 0 6 -0.613

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to hold the top spot in the IPL 2022 Orange cap race. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while David Warner is in the third spot. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is now in the fourth spot, while Shubman Gill rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 12 625 KL Rahul LSG 12 459 David Warner DC 10 427 Faf du Plessis RCB 12 389 Shubman Gill GT 12 384 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 11 381 Tilak Verma MI 12 368 Quinton de Kock LSG 12 355 Deepak Hooda LSG 12 347 Hardik Pandya GT 11 344

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. RCB'S Wanindu Hasaranga after his five-wicket haul takes the second spot. DC's Kuldeep Yadav takes the third spot, while PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada takes the fourth spot. SRH's T Natarajan rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.