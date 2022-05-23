Last Updated:

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After SRH Vs PBKS Game

IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the SRH vs PBKS match.

Suraj Alva
IPL 2022 updated points table

The Punjab Kings finished their IPL 2022 season in 6th place after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in their final league stage match on Sunday. SRH won the toss and opted to bat first, however, they lost Priyam Garg's services early. Abhishek Sharma, who had a good season, finished the campaign with yet another entertaining knock scoring 43 runs off 32 balls at the top of the order. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram made a vital contribution with the bat while Washington Sundar (25 off 19) and Romario Shepherd (26* off 15) provided the finishing touch to the innings scoring 157/8. 

For Punjab Kings, Harprit Brar and Nathan Ellis picked up three wickets each. With 158 runs to chase, Shikhar Dhawan made up 39 runs in 32 balls. Liam Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 49 runs from 22 balls and finished the match for their team with still 29 balls to spare!

SRH vs PBKS: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans qualified for IPL 2022 Playoff by taking the top spot. RR finished second on the points table. Lucknow Super Giants after completion of league stage finished third, while RCB courtesy of MI's win over DC finished in the 4th place. DC finished fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. PBKS finished the tournament in the 6th spot, while KKR completed the season in the 7th spot. SRH after the loss finished in 8th place, while Chennai Super Kings finished the season in 9th spot. Mumbai Indians finished last at 10th place.

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result Points  NRR
GT (Q) 14 10 4 0 20

+0.316
RR(Q) 14 9 5 0 18

+0.298
LSG(Q) 14 9 5 0 18

+0.251
RCB(Q) 14 8 6 0 16

-0.253
DC 14 7 7 0 14

+0.204
PBKS 14 7 7 0 14

+0.126
KKR 14 6 8 0 12

+0.146
SRH 14 6 8 0 12

-0.379
CSK 14 4 10 0 8

-0.203
MI 14 4 10 0 8

-0.506

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler to lead the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while his teammate Quinton de Kock has moved into the third spot. Shikhar Dhawan is now down to the fourth spot, while Faf du Plessis rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 14 629
KL Rahul LSG 14 537
Quinton de Kock LSG 14 502
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 14 460
Faf du Plessis RCB 14 443
Liam Livingstone PBKS 14 437
David Warner DC 14 432
Abhishek Sharma SRH 14 426
Ishan Kishan MI 14 418
Rahul Tripathi SRH 14 413

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees a change in the top position with Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal taking back the top spot, while RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga has now slipped to the second spot. Kagiso Rabada completed the season in the third spot, while Umran Malik finished his impressive campaign in the fourth spot. Kuldeep Yadav also had an impressive season with the ball rounding off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 14 26
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 14 24
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 13 23
Umran Malik SRH 14 22
Kuldeep Yadav DC 14 21
Rashid Khan GT 14 18
Harshal Patel RCB 13 18
Mohammad Shami GT 14 18
T Natarajan SRH 11 18
Avesh Khan LSG 12 17

 

