Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings Post CSK Vs RR Game

The Rajasthan Royals punched their ticket to the IPL Playoffs after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in a nail-biting IPL 2022 league match on Friday. The victory meant Rajasthan will move to the second spot on the IPL 2022 points table replacing Lucknow Super Giants. The Sanju Samson led side will now face Gujarat Titans for a place in the IPL final.

Chennai won the toss and decided to bat first. Despite losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early, CSK managed to score 75 runs in the powerplay. Moeen Ali starred with the bat signing of the tournament with a brilliant 93 of 57 balls. Skipper MS Dhoni was the other major contributor with 26 of 28 balls.

However the Rajasthan Royals' bowlers pulled things back conceding only 75 runs in the next 14 overs to restrict Chennai to 150. Chasing 151 to win, Royals lost Jos Buttler early, however, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for the team with 59(44), while Ashwin provided the finishing touches with a quickfire 40* (23) to take the team across the finish line.

RR vs CSK: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans remain at the top of the IPL 2022 points table. After the win against CSK, RR is second on the points table. Lucknow Super Giants has slipped to third place, and RCB are placed in the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR finished the tournament currently in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH are in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings finishing the season at 9th spot, while Mumbai Indians are most likely to finish at 10th place depending on their result of the match against Delhi Capitals..

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR GT(Q) 14 10 4 0 20 +0.316 RR(Q) 14 9 5 0 18 +0.298 LSG(Q) 14 9 5 0 18 +0.251 RCB 14 8 6 0 16 -0.253 DC 13 7 6 0 14 +0.255 KKR 14 6 8 0 12 +0.146 PBKS 13 6 7 0 12 -0.043 SRH 13 6 7 0 12 -0.230 CSK 14 4 10 0 8 -0.203 MI 13 3 10 0 6 -0.577

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler to lead the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while his teammate Quinton de Kock has moved into the third spot. Faf du Plessis is now down to the fourth spot, while David Warner rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 14 629 KL Rahul LSG 14 537 Quinton de Kock LSG 14 502 Faf du Plessis RCB 14 443 David Warner DC 11 427 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 13 421 Hardik Pandya GT 13 413 Deepak Hooda LSG 14 406 Shubman Gill GT 14 403 Shreyas Iyer KKR 14 401

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees a change in the top position with Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal taking back the top spot, while RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga has now slipped to the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Umran Malik takes the fourth spot. Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.