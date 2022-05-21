Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings Post CSK Vs RR Game

Quick links:
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
The Rajasthan Royals punched their ticket to the IPL Playoffs after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in a nail-biting IPL 2022 league match on Friday. The victory meant Rajasthan will move to the second spot on the IPL 2022 points table replacing Lucknow Super Giants. The Sanju Samson led side will now face Gujarat Titans for a place in the IPL final.
Chennai won the toss and decided to bat first. Despite losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early, CSK managed to score 75 runs in the powerplay. Moeen Ali starred with the bat signing of the tournament with a brilliant 93 of 57 balls. Skipper MS Dhoni was the other major contributor with 26 of 28 balls.
However the Rajasthan Royals' bowlers pulled things back conceding only 75 runs in the next 14 overs to restrict Chennai to 150. Chasing 151 to win, Royals lost Jos Buttler early, however, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for the team with 59(44), while Ashwin provided the finishing touches with a quickfire 40* (23) to take the team across the finish line.
Gujarat Titans remain at the top of the IPL 2022 points table. After the win against CSK, RR is second on the points table. Lucknow Super Giants has slipped to third place, and RCB are placed in the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR finished the tournament currently in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH are in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings finishing the season at 9th spot, while Mumbai Indians are most likely to finish at 10th place depending on their result of the match against Delhi Capitals..
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|GT(Q)
|14
|10
|4
|0
|20
|
+0.316
|RR(Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|
+0.298
|LSG(Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|
+0.251
|RCB
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|
-0.253
|DC
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|
+0.255
|KKR
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|
+0.146
|PBKS
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|
-0.043
|SRH
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|
-0.230
|CSK
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|
-0.203
|MI
|13
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
-0.577
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler to lead the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while his teammate Quinton de Kock has moved into the third spot. Faf du Plessis is now down to the fourth spot, while David Warner rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|14
|629
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|14
|537
|Quinton de Kock
|LSG
|14
|502
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|14
|443
|David Warner
|DC
|11
|427
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|13
|421
|Hardik Pandya
|GT
|13
|413
|Deepak Hooda
|LSG
|14
|406
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|14
|403
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|14
|401
The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees a change in the top position with Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal taking back the top spot, while RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga has now slipped to the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Umran Malik takes the fourth spot. Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|14
|26
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|14
|24
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|12
|22
|Umran Malik
|SRH
|13
|21
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|13
|20
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|14
|18
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|13
|18
|Mohammad Shami
|GT
|14
|18
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|11
|18
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|12
|17