Last Updated:

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings Post CSK Vs RR Game

IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the CSK vs RR match.

Written By
Suraj Alva
IPL 2022 updated points table

Image: IPLT20/BCCI


The Rajasthan Royals punched their ticket to the IPL Playoffs after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in a nail-biting IPL 2022 league match on Friday. The victory meant Rajasthan will move to the second spot on the IPL 2022 points table replacing Lucknow Super Giants. The Sanju Samson led side will now face Gujarat Titans for a place in the IPL final. 

Chennai won the toss and decided to bat first. Despite losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early, CSK managed to score 75 runs in the powerplay. Moeen Ali starred with the bat signing of the tournament with a brilliant 93 of 57 balls. Skipper MS Dhoni was the other major contributor with 26 of 28 balls.

However the Rajasthan Royals' bowlers pulled things back conceding only 75 runs in the next 14 overs to restrict Chennai to 150. Chasing 151 to win, Royals lost Jos Buttler early, however, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for the team with 59(44), while Ashwin provided the finishing touches with a quickfire 40* (23) to take the team across the finish line.

READ | MS Dhoni's definitive answer on retirement after IPL 2022 will make all cricket fans happy

RR vs CSK: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans remain at the top of the IPL 2022 points table. After the win against CSK, RR is second on the points table. Lucknow Super Giants has slipped to third place, and RCB are placed in the 4th place. DC is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR finished the tournament currently in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. SRH are in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings finishing the season at 9th spot, while Mumbai Indians are most likely to finish at 10th place depending on their result of the match against Delhi Capitals.. 

READ | IPL 2022: Virat Kohli & Faf du Plessis cheer 'Mumbai, Mumbai' after huge win vs GT; Watch
Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR
GT(Q) 14 10 4 0 20

+0.316
RR(Q) 14 9 5 0 18

+0.298
LSG(Q) 14 9 5 0 18

+0.251
RCB 14 8 6 0 16

-0.253
DC 13 7 6 0 14

+0.255
KKR 14 6 8 0 12

+0.146
PBKS 13 6 7 0 12

-0.043
SRH 13 6 7 0 12

-0.230
CSK 14 4 10 0 8

-0.203
MI 13 3 10 0 6

-0.577

 

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler to lead the standing in the race for the IPL 2022 Orange cap. LSG's KL Rahul keeps the second spot on the list, while his teammate Quinton de Kock has moved into the third spot. Faf du Plessis is now down to the fourth spot, while David Warner rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

READ | 'Definitely not': MS Dhoni's IPL retirement becomes a hot topic ahead of CSK vs RR match
Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 14 629
KL Rahul LSG 14 537
Quinton de Kock LSG 14 502
Faf du Plessis RCB 14 443
David Warner DC 11 427
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 13 421
Hardik Pandya GT 13 413
Deepak Hooda LSG 14 406
Shubman Gill GT 14 403
Shreyas Iyer KKR 14 401

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees a change in the top position with Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal taking back the top spot, while RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga has now slipped to the second spot. Kagiso Rabada takes the third spot, while Umran Malik takes the fourth spot. Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.

READ | MI vs DC Preview, IPL 2022: Delhi meet Mumbai in virtual quarter-final, will Arjun Tendulkar get a game finally?
Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 14 26
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 14 24
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 12 22
Umran Malik SRH 13 21
Kuldeep Yadav DC 13 20
Rashid Khan GT 14 18
Harshal Patel RCB 13 18
Mohammad Shami GT 14 18
T Natarajan SRH 11 18
Avesh Khan LSG 12 17

 

READ | 'We will speak to the guys': Mahela Jayawardene makes 'brutally honest' assessment of MI's IPL 2022 season
Tags: IPL 2022, RR vs CSK, IPL 2022 Points Table
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND