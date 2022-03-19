Uthappa Shuts Down Pakistani Journalist With Savage 4-word Reply Over PSL Vs IPL Comment

Over the years, there have been plenty of debates comparing the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). One of the Pakistan journalists, in the meantime, reckoned that one shouldn’t draw comparisons between the two tournaments. He reckoned that the IPL had grown at a time when there was no other tournament to give them competition. The inaugural edition of the T20 league took place way back in 2008 when Rajasthan Royals (RR), led by late Shane Warne, became the champions.

The PSL, on the other hand, got underway in 2016 when the entire inaugural edition took place in the UAE. The Pakistani journalist believed that the PSL had gained fandom faster than any other franchise T20 championships around the world.

The journalist took to Twitter and wrote, “No comparison between PSL and IPL! PSL started in 2016 while IPL was inaugurated in 2008. However, one has to admit PSL gained worldwide popularity quicker in an era when other boards had introduced their leagues too whereas there was no competitor in the market when IPL was born.”

After the journalist’s comments, veteran batter Robin Uthappa shared his thoughts on the debate. The right-hander batter reckoned that it was the IPL that set the benchmark and showed other countries the way forward in the shortest format of the game. Robin Uthappa replied and wrote, “IPL created the market!!”

IPL created the market!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 19, 2022

IPL vs PSL: IPL 2022 to begin on March 26

The sixth edition of the PSL recently came to a close after the Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, became the champions for the first time. They defeated the Multan Sultans, captained by Mohammad Rizwan, in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Sultans had won the championship in 2021 after Rizwan replaced Shan Masood as the skipper.

As far as the IPL is concerned, the upcoming edition is set to get underway on March 26. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will cross swords in the opening match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Last year, CSK defeated the Knights to become champions for the fourth time in the IPL.

Image: AP/PTI