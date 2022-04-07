'Vada Pav Cheen Liya': Sehwag, Irfan React To Pat Cummins' Fiery Fifty For KKR Vs MI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Pat Cummins played the knock of his life on Wednesday as he smashed the joint-fastest fifty of the Indian Premier League (IPL), equalling KL Rahul's record. Cummins' amazing innings helped KKR defeat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets with 24 balls to spare.

After Cummins' incredible knock, former cricketers took to social media to hail the Australian for his batting prowess. Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, and Venkatesh Prasad are amongst those who took to the internet to heap the praise on Cummins.

Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya.

Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 …

Jeera Batti #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/Npi2TybgP9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022

Pat Cummins to all the fielders in Pune. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zhh3qufFsc — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2022

Pat Cummins showing his class as a valuable cricketer AGAIN ! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 6, 2022

One of the cleanest exhibition of hitting one will ever see. Pat Cummins making world class Mumbai bowlers look like club bowlers. Joint fastest IPL 50, take a bow 🙏🏼 #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/d9C3K5BqwT — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri also heaped praise on Cummins after his fiery knock against Mumbai, which helped KKR snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Shastri, while speaking on Star Sports, described Cummins' innings as "bizarre" and said that it would have been a "bitter pill to swallow" for Mumbai Indians. Shastri stated that it had been a long time since he saw an innings like that.

"It's a bitter, bitter pill to swallow. That was bizarre. It's like someone giving you a chocolate and before you can say 'thank you' it's in the other guy's mouth and he is saying 'thank you'. It was unreal. 35 runs in an over. You have to start thinking when you saw a match like this in which the other team had the upper hand to an extent. Then it goes maybe 60-40 towards the Mumbai Indians. Come the next over, it's over. It's been a long time since I have seen a match like this and I've seen a lot of cricket," Shastri said on Star Sports.

KKR vs MI

Cummins' knock came at a vital time for Kolkata as it helped the side chase down a target of 162 runs in just 16 overs. When the Australian Test captain came to the crease, KKR were reeling at 101-5 in 13.1 overs and still needed 61 runs off 41 balls to win the game.

Cummins was assisted by Venkatesh Iyer from the other end, who also scored an unbeaten half-century, hitting 50 off 41 balls. Iyer assumed the role of an anchor after he saw wickets fall down at regular intervals but Cummins came in and finished the game in no time.

Earlier in the game, Mumbai Indians scored 161/4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first at the Pune Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav played an amazing knock as he scored 52 off 36 balls in his first match back for Mumbai this season. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 38 off 27 balls alongside Kieron Pollard, who scored a quickfire 22 off just 5 balls.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Twitter/VenkateshPrasad

