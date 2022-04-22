'Very Good Sign For India': Ex-Pak Skipper Rates Indian Pacer Higher Than Shaheen Afridi

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has been turning heads with his pace in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. The SRH pacer's ability to generate pace on every ball has earned praises from former India cricketers. Not only former Indian cricketers but now even a former Pakistan player has become a huge admirer of the new pace sensation.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has praised Umran Malik for his ability to generate pace and hope for the young bowler to play for India soon. Latif also said that the emergence of Umran Malik is a sign that India will continue to produce fast bowlers with excess pace.

'A very good sign for Indian cricket'

While speaking on his Youtube channel, Rashid Latif said, "He has been bowling really quick. I think he has done exactly what Dale Steyn told him to do. You don't find bowlers who can bowl at 150 kph regularly but he has that ability to bowl at 155 and even quicker. He is a speedy bowler and hitting him is not at all easy. He is currently playing T20 but I have a feeling that he will soon play for India. He can play cricket for a long time. This is a very good sign for Indian cricket that these fast bowlers are coming through the ranks."

The former Pakistan skipper has backed Umran Malik to board the flight for T20 World Cup in Australia and also compared him to quality pacers like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Shaheen Afridi with a belief that the Indian bowler is ahead of them.

"He will learn a lot from this stint at SRH since the team is also playing well. He should start training for international cricket. We have the Asia Cup and then there is the World Cup. On Australia's bouncy pitches, he can be a very useful bowler. All the pace bowlers have shown a drop in speed – Starc, Cummins. Haris Rauf is there, but he has an effective bouncer. Even Shaheen can’t bowl beyond 145 kph, but Umran Malik is different. I think in the time to come, in he will make a name for himself with the white ball," he said.

Umran Malik IPL 2022 stats

In IPL 2022 Season, Umran Malik has picked up 9 wickets in the six matches he has played so far. The pacer has also bowled the second-fastest ball of the tournament, a 152.95 kph against Gujarat Titans.

In the previous outing against Punjab Kings, Umran Malik bowled a brilliant last over, picking three wickets without conceding a run. He had Odean Smith caught off the second delivery before dismissing Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora off the fourth and fifth balls, respectively. In the IPL, Malik became the fourth bowler to bowl a maiden in the 20th over after Irfan Pathan, Lasith Malinga, and Jaydev Unadkat.