Virat Kohli & RCB Players In Full Flow At Maxwell & Vini Raman's Wedding Party; See Pics

The Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise organised a special wedding bash for the newly married couple Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman, inside the team bio-bubble. The special wedding party was organised by the team to spice up things a bit in the bio-bubble as the franchise competes in the Indian Premier League 2022 season. RCB took to their official Twitter handle to share snips and snaps from the much-loved private event, which grabbed everyone’s attention on social media.

Sharing pictures on Friday, RCB captioned them saying, “A few more wholesome clicks from a night when the RCB camp got together as one and celebrated the special milestone in Vini and Maxi’s lives”. It is pertinent to mention that Maxwell got married in a Christian wedding last month, which was followed by a traditional Tamilian-styled wedding. Following the wedding, Vini Raman accompanied her husband and flew down to India in order to participate in the IPL 2022.

Check out Virat Kohli and RCB players enjoying at Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding party:

A few more wholesome clicks from a night when the RCB camp got together as one and celebrated the special milestone in Vini and Maxi’s lives.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #MaxiVins pic.twitter.com/AH2C4KCiLz — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 29, 2022

What else happened at the party?

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli was spotted dancing his heart out at the celebrations, along with the other players, RCB’s coaching staff, led by RCB's Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson, and Sanjay Bangar. In one of the pictures, the entire RCB unit can be seen posing together for a picture with the couple. At the same time, in a few pictures that are going viral on social media, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted looking glamorous in traditional wear.

RCB to face GT in their next game

Having said that, RCB are due to face Gujarat Titans in Match no. 43 of IPL 2022 on Saturday. The Faf du Plessis-led team lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals by 29 runs while chasing the first innings. The team will be now hopeful to make a comeback during the game against GT on Saturday, as they eye a top-4 finish in the IPL 2022 point table.

The Bangalore-based side currently sits fifth in the standings with five wins and four defeats, while GT top the table with seven wins and one loss.

(Image: @RCBTweets/Twitter)