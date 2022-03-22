Virat Kohli Gives His Verdict On New RCB Captain Faf Du Plessis Ahead Of IPL 2022

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli spoke about his side's new captain Faf du Plessis and said that the team was looking to find a leader and have found one in Faf, who comes with a lot of experience of having led the national side and that he will be the best person to lead them.

"Getting Faf at the auctions for us, the plan was very clear. We need a leader in the change room who commands a lot of respect. Commands, not demands, because he has been there done that. He's a Test captain, that profile comes with a lot of accolades already and we are excited for him to lead RCB. He will do a tremendous job." he told in a video shared by RCB's handle.

"We get along really well with him, all of us myself Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) Dinesh Karthik and I think all the guys will enjoy this tournament," he added.

Virat Kohli also spoke about leaving captaincy duties and said he now is in a very good place and that he has come into this season with renewed energy "It's unbelievable IPL has come this far. (I'm here with) Renewed energy because I'm off a lot of responsibilities and duties and life is in a very good place. For me, it's all about going about life with a lot of joy and happiness. We have a child now, we have a family and for me, it's all about going on about life with a lot of joy and happiness and watching our child grow and doing what I love, which is playing cricket

He went on to add that his focus is clear and that he is looking to enjoy himself in the coming season and give his team his all "My focus is so clear, it's so precise what I want to do -- have a lot of fun and enjoy myself on the field and give myself fully to this team, like I have for many years, without any load." he said.