Virat Kohli Goes 100 Matches Without A Ton, Creates Unwanted Record With First-ball Duck

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper, Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in his cricketing career. Kohli hasn't been in the best of form since returning from a forced hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kohli's poor form with the bat in IPL 2022 was on display once again as he was dismissed for a golden duck in last night's game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Courtesy of the duck, the 33-year-old has now registered an unwanted record in competitive cricket.

Kohli has now played 100 competitive matches with a century. This includes 17 Test matches, 21 ODIs, 25 T20Is, and 37 IPL games. Kohli's last hundred came in 2019 during a pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh at home. Since then, the former India skipper has failed to reach the three-digit mark in competitive cricket. Kohli has only been dismissed four times for a golden duck, with the last dismissal coming in 2017 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

So far in the IPL 2022 edition, Kohli has scored 119 runs in seven matches at a dismal average of 19.83. He has a strike rate of just 123.95, which is considered pretty low in the shortest format of the game. The last time Kohli scored a century in the IPL was way back in 2019, which came against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli has breached the 50-run mark on several occasions but has consistently failed to reach the three-digit mark.

'Kohli is overcooked'

Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Kohli should take a break from cricket for at least 2-to 3 months in order to regain his form. Shastri said Kohli is "overcooked" at the moment and will only kill the 6-7 years of cricket that is left in him if he doesn't take a break. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is also of the same opinion as Shastri, making it clear after last night's game that Kohli must take a sabbatical to re-energise himself.

"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him. Whether it's 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain. He is not the only one. There might be 1 or 2 in world cricket going through the same. You need to address the problem upfront," Shastri said on Star Sports.

Image: PTI

