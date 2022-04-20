Last Updated:

Virat Kohli Goes 100 Matches Without A Ton, Creates Unwanted Record With First-ball Duck

Kohli's poor form with the bat was on display once again as he was dismissed for a golden duck in last night's game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli, RCB, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Virat Kohli century, virat kohli records, virat kohli ipl, virat kohli century, virat kohli duck

Image: IPL/BCCI


Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper, Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in his cricketing career. Kohli hasn't been in the best of form since returning from a forced hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kohli's poor form with the bat in IPL 2022 was on display once again as he was dismissed for a golden duck in last night's game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Courtesy of the duck, the 33-year-old has now registered an unwanted record in competitive cricket. 

Kohli has now played 100 competitive matches with a century. This includes 17 Test matches, 21 ODIs, 25 T20Is, and 37 IPL games. Kohli's last hundred came in 2019 during a pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh at home. Since then, the former India skipper has failed to reach the three-digit mark in competitive cricket. Kohli has only been dismissed four times for a golden duck, with the last dismissal coming in 2017 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). 

So far in the IPL 2022 edition, Kohli has scored 119 runs in seven matches at a dismal average of 19.83. He has a strike rate of just 123.95, which is considered pretty low in the shortest format of the game. The last time Kohli scored a century in the IPL was way back in 2019, which came against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli has breached the 50-run mark on several occasions but has consistently failed to reach the three-digit mark. 

READ | 'Heart raced knowing he is walking towards me': Suryakumar recalls epic faceoff with Kohli

'Kohli is overcooked' 

Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Kohli should take a break from cricket for at least 2-to 3 months in order to regain his form. Shastri said Kohli is "overcooked" at the moment and will only kill the 6-7 years of cricket that is left in him if he doesn't take a break. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is also of the same opinion as Shastri, making it clear after last night's game that Kohli must take a sabbatical to re-energise himself. 

READ | 'There is a very thin line..': Ravi Shastri reveals quick fix for 'overcooked' Virat Kohli

"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him. Whether it's 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain. He is not the only one. There might be 1 or 2 in world cricket going through the same. You need to address the problem upfront," Shastri said on Star Sports. 

READ | 'His luck these days': Wasim Jaffer cracks up Internet with hysterical meme on Virat Kohli

Image: PTI
 

READ | 'Has taken our sleep away': Ex-India batter bemoans 'ton-machine' Kohli's big-run drought
Tags: Virat Kohli, RCB, IPL 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND