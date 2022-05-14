Virat Kohli Goes Off On A Rant After Another Cheap Dismissal As Reaction Goes Viral; Watch

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is hands down one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game of cricket. Kohli's sheer performance with the bat has earned him a massive fan base that comprises people from all over the globe. However, the 33-year-old has not been in the best of shape in recent years, which has caused major concern, especially among his Indian fans, who expect their idol to perform well all of the time.

Kohli was once again removed for a low score during Bangalore's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday. The Indian batter was dismissed in a bizarre fashion off Kagiso Rabada's bowling. Rabada bowled a back of the length delivery to Kohli, which the Delhi-born cricketer tried to pull but missed out, following which the ball bounced off his body and went straight to the short fine leg fielder, who took a catch. The on-field umpire signalled not-out. Punjab called for DRS immediately and the reviews showed a spike as the ball passed Kohli's gloves.

The on-field umpire's decision was overturned and Kohli was given out. Kohli was dismissed for 20 off 14 balls. Kohli was spotted looking up into the sky with his arms raised and screaming something in frustration as he walked back to the pavilion. Here's how Kohli reacted after being dismissed for yet another low score.

Have never seen him like this 💔 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/edmH6T1feo — Sweta Sharma (@SwetaSharma22) May 13, 2022

Kohli has already been dismissed thrice for a duck and six single-digit scores in the ongoing season. The right-handed batter has so far played 13 matches and has scored 236 runs at a dismal average of 19.67 and with a strike rate of 113.46. Kohli has scored just one half-century in the IPL this year, which is very unlikely of a batter who holds the record of smashing most runs in a single season of the cash-rich league.

As far as last night's match is concerned, Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs to move to the sixth position in the points table. Batting first, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone played brilliantly to help Punjab post a mammoth target of 210 runs. Bangalore failed to chase down the target and was restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs. Bairstow was awarded the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

