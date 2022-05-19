Virat Kohli Makes Special Gesture For Rashid Khan; Netizens Say 'man With Golden Heart'

The Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to confront Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 clash on Thursday with a place in the IPL Playoffs at stake. The Titans have already booked their berth in the IPL Playoffs and will be testing their bench strength. Ahead of the GT vs RCB clash, Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan and former RCB skipper Virat Kohli greeted each other with both teams having their net session.

IPL 2002: Virat Kohli gifts bat to Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan took to Instagram and shared a video of him meeting Virat Kohli. He captioned the post, "Always a pleasure meeting you Virat Kohli. Thank you for the gift." The gift Khan was referring to was the bat given to him by the former India skipper.

IPL 2022: RCB's IPL Playoff qualification prospects

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants became the first two teams to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs, which will be played in Kolkata and Ahemdabad. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata are the teams whose IPL 2022 journey has ended prematurely. Only two spots are up for grabs with 4 more league matches to go. Rajasthan Royals, who are in the 3rd spot with 16 points, are all but through to the playoffs.

The battle will now be between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. The Delhi franchise is in the 4th spot in the points table with 14 points, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore is in the 5th spot with 14 points. To qualify for the IPL Playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to win the GT vs RCB game by a big margin. Besides winning the final league stage match, RCB will be hoping that the current fourth-placed team Delhi Capitals don’t win their final game. If Delhi Capitals win their final match against Mumbai Indians, then RCB would get eliminated from IPL 2022. If RCB lose their final match and it gets to a 3-way tie on 14 points, they are unlikely to qualify as DC has a superior Net Run Rate on 14 points with a game in hand.